How to run Android apps on your PC

If you want to use Android apps or games on your Windows PC, you have several options. We have compared the different methods available to use Android on your PC, including emulators and screen mirroring options.

One of the main new features in Windows 11 will be the option to run Android apps on the computer. However, that is already possible using Android emulators, some of them with added quality-of-life features. And those who own a Samsung smartphone can already do something similar in Windows 10 by using the "Your Phone" tool to run smartphone or tablet apps on a desktop or notebook. Jump directly to: Using an Android emulator on Windows MEmu Play BlueStacks NOX Player Installing Android on the PC Phoenix OS Using Your Phone to mirror a Samsung Galaxy device on Windows 10/11 [soon] Running Android apps natively on Windows 11 You're about to enter a world of pain First the obvious question: Why do you want to run Android apps or games on your Windows PC? After all, the list of potential headaches is endless: 1. Android apps are touch optimized and may use motion sensors. Your PC probably doesn't have either of these input methods and if it does have a touchscreen, it won't work as well in the emulator - if at all - as it does on a smartphone. Emulators can map those inputs to your keyboard or ideally to a gamepad and thus simulate them. However, the user experience and the associated gaming fun or at least the ease of use are usually significantly worse. 2. Also, the performance is considerably worse than on a smartphone; unless of course, your mobile is an entry-level model from 2015 and your computer is newer, has an Intel i5 or better and a dedicated graphics card. After all, new emulators rely on at least Android 7.1.1 Nougat and are therefore able to handle faster OpenGL versions. In the test, however, there was still a lack of Vulkan support, which would be promised improvement. It's not ideal to map touch commands from mobile games onto keys or buttons / © NextPit 3. The software in emulators are half-baked, a lot of things are broken in them. Not only the above-mentioned mappings for translating touch and motion inputs often seem to be unreliable. Also the software interface itself is often overloaded with advertisements, is updated little or not at all and development simply stops after a while, because the programmers simply abandon the product. MEmu Play MEmu Play is still one of the newer options on the market. It continues the legacy of the NOX App Player, after it got stuck with Android 4.4 for a while. MEmu uses the same interface, so it has several settings on the right side, emulates and maps touch and motion inputs to keyboard, mouse or gamepad. MEmu is financed by advertising / © NextPit It pre-installs the Google Play Store right away, but APKs can also be sideloaded, i.e. games can be installed from outside the Play Store, like Fortnite. Notifications are looped through to the Windows 10 notification system. During the first installation after the download, be careful not to accept the optional installation of the browser and anti-malware software by clicking Decline, avoiding MEmu's bloatware. OpenGL ES is supported up to version ES 3.1, but it requires a PC with a videocard supporting OpenGL 4.5.0. Vulkan support is not included. Download MEmu BlueStacks brings Android games to the PC The latter also applies to BlueStacks: OpenGL ES 3.1 is the highest version available (with some compatibility issues, though). However, BlueStacks is one of the most famous of all independent Android emulators. The App Player integrates into your Windows system in such a way that games can be started directly via a desktop shortcut. The detour via the fiddly Android surface is therefore a thing of the past.

BlueStacks has been around since the end of 2011 and the developers gained a lot of experience in running Android games on the PC during this time. You can make mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG run on your PC. Download BlueStacks NOX Player After being stuck with old versions of Android, the popular NOX Player seem to be back on track. Besides getting Android 7 (Nougat) support, in 2021 its developers teased a new version based on Android 9, which is not available on its main rivals.