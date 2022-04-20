Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX: AirPod-style luxury earbuds for $399

Bang & Olufsen is stepping up its TWS earbuds lineup by launching its second true wireless earbuds. The new Beoplay EX in-ear ANC headphones feature an all-new stem design – well, all-new for B&O. The Beoplay EQ introduced last year saw a rather compact, integrated design.

TL;DR

Bang & Olufsen launches Beoplay EX wireless earbuds with stem-based design.

The Beoplay EX feature large audio drivers and are available in three colors.

They're not cheap: You'll pay $399 for a pair of the Beoplay EX

While reports claim Apple may entirely abandon its iconic stem-based form on their yet unannounced AirPods Pro 2, B&O has surprisingly adapted the protruding tips design on the new Beoplay EX wireless earbuds.

Beoplay EX: design, specs, and pricing

In addition to the new look, B&O says the Beoplay EX are comfortable to wear because of the smaller in-ear housing. The pair of headphones is rated with IP57 water and dust protection with each earbud weighing 6 grams. Besides, the in-ears gets a flashy finish with a reflective glass plate surrounded by an aluminum ring based on the design of industrial artist Thomas Bentzen.

Affiliate offer Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ Do you prefer round non-stem earbuds? The B&O Beoplay EQ wireless ANC earbuds are currently discounted on Amazon!

On a technical side, the Beoplay EX have the largest audio driver within the brand's category. Each sound driver is measured at 9.2 mm diameter – compared to 6.8 mm on last year's Beoplay EQ.

B&O estimates up to 6 hours battery life on continuous usage with the adaptive ANC turned-on, but it can be extended up to 20 hours with the charging case. Wireless charging is supported under Qi standard for filling the case's battery juice.

The B&O Beoplay EX are one of the few major TWS ANC earbuds with a stem design in 2022. / © B&O

Aside from the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the Beoplay EX support SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm's aptX codecs. There are also three MEMS microphones found on each earbud that promise quality voice output during calls. Both noise cancellation level and equalizer are adjustable via Bang & Olufsen's app for Android and iOS.

For a steep $399 price, the Beoplay EX retail at the same price as the Beoplay EQ – and are more expensive than most ANC wireless earbuds like Sony's WF-1000XM4 or the Sennheiser Momentum 2. The available color variants are black, gold, and a two-tone blue and black combination.

Do you think the large audio driver and attractive design of the Beoplay EX are worth its price? Share your thoughts in the comment section.