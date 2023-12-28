Review of Backbone One PlayStation Edition: An Awesome Mobile Controller!

If you're looking for a controller to play games on your smartphone, I'm happy to report that your search is over. The Backbone One is the best mobile gaming controller I've ever reviewed, period. In this Backbone One PlayStation Edition review, I will tell you why this $99.99 controller is the ideal accessory not only for smartphone gaming, but also for cloud gaming and remote play on a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Design & ergonomics

The Backbone One is a very well-designed gamepad, with a very neat finish, actual trigger buttons, a satisfying D-pad to use and joysticks similar to those on the Nintendo Switch, sans the drift stick. The controller is expandable to fit the shell of your smartphone, so it's not the most compact on the market.

Pros:

Clean, solid design.

Accepts all current smartphone sizes.

Buttons worthy of a real joystick.

Actual side trigger buttons.

USB-C input for charging your smartphone while you play.

3.5 mm jack plug.

No need to remove the phone's protective case.

Cons:

Joysticks a little too small for my liking.

USB-C plug is centered, so your smartphone's should be too.

No built-in battery as it uses your smartphone's battery.

One wonders where Sony got the idea for the PlayStation Portal design... / © nextpit

A design suitable for almost all current smartphones

The Backbone One is not a Bluetooth controller. It connects via USB-C, relying on your smartphone's battery for power. There are two versions: USB-C and Lightning. The USB-C version is compatible with smartphones running Android 10 or later, as well as the iPhone 15 (review). The Lightning version is compatible with all iPhones before the iPhone 15 and iPhone 6.

Simply clip on your smartphone by stretching the telescopic arm and insert the USB-C tip into your smartphone's port.

Backbone offers two sizes of base on each side to hold your smartphone in place. This means you can use the controller without having to remove the protective case. Almost all current smartphones should "fit" in the controller, but I don't have exact information on the maximum diagonal screen size supported.

In any case, you won't be able to use the Backbone One with a tablet. The other problem is that the USB-C socket is centered on the controller. If you have an Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (review), you run into issues since its USB-C port is not right smack in the middle. I've seen some posts online saying that it still works, though. In any case, I wouldn't advise you to give it a try, given the price of the controller.

The controller itself has a USB-C input port, so you can charge your smartphone while you play. There's also a 3.5 mm jack for plugging in your wired headphones or earphones.

The handles of the backbone One controller are slightly ribbed for a better grip. / © nextpit

Buttons and ergonomics worthy of a real console controller

In terms of design, there are two ends that look relatively like joy-cons connected via a telescopic arm. For those who know, the ends remind me of the smaller Hori Split Pad Compact controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The finish is very clean, and the controller gives off a solid impression. There's no creaking in the plastic, the spring-loaded telescopic arm is rigid, and the matte coating offers a slight grip.

The buttons, too, were very well-designed. The PlayStation Edition features Sony's signature triangle/round/cross/square quartet. The buttons and the D-pad have a very satisfying click when pressed.

The layout of the buttons won't make you feel out of place, but this Backbone button will drive you crazy. / © nextpit

The joysticks are positioned asymmetrically, like on an Xbox controller, which I think is heresy for a PlayStation Edition. I now point you to an old article I wrote that proves by A+B that symmetrical sticks are a better design choice.

Visually, these joysticks look almost exactly like the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. In terms of feel, I found them to be more solid, and I haven't experienced any drifting yet.

The Backbone One's joysticks look almost exactly like those on the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons. / © nextpit

There are also two button/trigger duos on each side, with an R1/L1 and R2/L2 button (or RB/RT and LB/LT on Xbox). I think it's really cool to have a real trigger button like on a real controller, and not just two buttons. For racing games, for instance, it's much nicer to pull the trigger and fire your turbo to feel the "strike distance".

The controller's only real design flaw is the Backbone button, which I'll talk about below.