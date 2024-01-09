Hot topics

Asus ROG Phone 8 Launched: A Proper Camera and Gaming Phone in One

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
ASUS ROG PHONE 8 PRO ANIME VISION
© Asus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Asus has joined the CES 2024 festivities, and it's kicking off its presence by launching the ROG Phone 8 series. In addition to souped up internal hardware, the new gaming smartphones bring overhauled design and camera systems, which makes them closer to a proper smartphone more than ever.

Asus ROG Phone 8 (Pro) design

Starting off with the exterior, both the ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro get slimmer and lighter build at 8.9 mm thickness and 225 grams, respectively. The dimension and weight are substantial reductions from the ROG Phone 7 (review) which measures at 10.5 mm and 239 grams. Either new entry also comes with upgraded IP68 dust and water resistance certification.

The main design difference between the standard ROG Phone 8 to the Phone 8 Pro is with the former having a familiar lit-up Aura RGB logo on the back whereas the Pro gets a dynamic and customizable white LED matrix called Anime. Think of the latter as how the glyph interface operates on Nothing's Phone 2 (review).

The display panel on this year's Asus gaming device is the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 165 Hz refresh rate. However, this now uses LTPO tech for more variable refresh steps between 1 Hz and 120 Hz and outputs higher peak brightness at 2,500 nits. Plus, the thick top and bottom bezels are replaced with a punch hole camera cutout, consequently shaving the footprint of these gaming phones.

Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro with Aero Active Cooler X / © Asus

Furthermore, the dual front-facing speakers on both machines are replaced with a combination of one front and one bottom speaker. Asus' signature should trigger buttons on one side are retained and sit alongside the volume rocker and power key.

Asus ROG Phone 8 (Pro) internals

Qualcomm's vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the memory can be configured with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.1 storage for the base and up to 24 GB/1 TB storage for the highest option.

While the battery capacity is reduced from 6,000 mAh to 5,500 mAh, the improved chipset's efficiency could compensate for the smaller cell. Asus is also throwing in a 15-watt Qi wireless charging on top of a 65-watt wired charging that promises of 0 to 100 percent juice refill in just 39 minutes.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series
Asus ROG Phone 8 gets RGB logo while the ROG Phone 8 Pro features a customizable LED matrix / © Asus

Asus has redesigned the cooling system on the ROG Phone 8. Notably, this now uses a conduction-based thermal system, and while this is much smaller, the effectivity is increased up to 20 percent compared to the ROG Phone 7. Alternatively, you can pair the Phone 8 with the new Aero Active Cooler X accessory for extra cooling.

First on the ROG Phone range is a new 32 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom that complements the 50 MP Sony IMX-890 main sensor. The latter also inherits the 6-axis hybrid Gimbal stabilization found on the Asus Zenfone 10 (review). There is a usual 13 MP ultrawide snapper on both camera phones while the non-Pro ditches the telephoto in favor of a miniscule macro.

Asus ROG Phone 8 (Pro) price and availability

Asus plans to open pre-orders for the ROG Phone 8 in the USA along with Europe and major markets in Asia soon. The base costs $1000 a pop while the ROG Phone 8 Pro with more RAM and double the storage retails for $1200. You can get the fully loaded ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition with 24 GB/1 TB for $1500, which is bundled with the Active Cooler X.

What are your thoughts on the new design and specs of the Asus ROG Phone 8? Do you intend on buying one this year? We're eager to hear your answers.

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $400 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing