Asus ROG Phone 6 Super Sneak Peak: Check out what we know!

The reputable and tech-heavy Asus ROG Phones are among the best of top-notch gaming phones , with a whole lot of horsepower and feature a variety of accessories. The latest iteration of this sexy beast—the ROG Phone 6—is on its way to market in early July and we at NextPit have a preemptive plethora of solid information and some lovely pics to share with you, pre-release style!

The new images and specs reveal a Tencent-branded model, though significantly more symmetric. Have a look at the image below.

TL;DR

ROG Phone 6 (and the ROG Phone 6 Pro) powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Significant design difference from previous models, but the white tone is oh-so nifty!

Expectations feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 1665Hz refresh rate.

This contender weighs in at 239 grams and measures 172.83 x 77.25 x 10.39 mm.

TENAA leaked images of ASUS ROG Phone 6 / © Playful Droid

The 3.2GHz octa-core chipset, 18 GB of RAM, 512 GB of fixed storage, a 50MP main rear camera, and 13MP secondary rear camera are some of the "guestimated" features. As in the image above, we can make out a third rear lens but it's unclear on what Asus is up to here. I can imagine a possible use for in-game messaging or other notifications. Not surprisingly, some rumors are foggy: RAM and storage specs may vary, i.e. 16 GB or 18 GB of RAM? We're not sure which is going to be factory fresh.

This slightly-thicker-than the ROG Phone 5 is likely to be powered by a big 6,000 mAh battery, complete with 65W fast charge support. Both versions (the 6 and the Pro) should offer two USB Type-C charging ports, one on the side for landscape-mode charging, and another on the bottom.

Asus has recently announced this TENAA certified baby will be splash-resistant and furthermore advertises it as the "world's 1st IPX4 gaming phone." And while there's not a ton of juicy information except for the specs in this article, you can certainly expect to hear more about this gaming phone as Asus informs us and gathers up some more hype steam. The upcoming flagship gaming phone will be unveiled on July 5th. Stay tuned!