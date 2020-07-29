Asus ROG Phone 3 review: the most powerful gaming smartphone

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched on July 22nd where it was presented as "the most powerful gaming smartphone in the world" by the Taiwanese company. This is a huge promise: whether true or not, it makes little sense in this niche market. The ROG Phone 3 might be the most powerful gaming smartphone to date, where it is also the most mainstream gaming smartphone to be released that is quite unlike its other competitors. This is perhaps its greatest asset.

I liked the Asus ROG Phone 3 as a gaming smartphone for...

The beautiful 144 Hz AMOLED screen

The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (391 ppi) and most importantly: a 144 Hz refresh rate. You can also switch between 120, 90, and 60 Hz refresh rates to preserve the battery life.

There are no curved edges to deal with this handset. The screen is as flat as it can be, and it retains a noticeable bezel at the bottom and top segments. While some might see this to be a step backward in terms of design, it does gain brownie points with me because there are no tear-drop notches or punch hole cameras that simply get in the way of your viewing experience, and it is understandable that Asus chose to take this route because let's face the facts: gaming with a punch hole on the screen is going to detract from your overall experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 screen is one of the smoothest on the market at 144 Hz. / © NextPit

The display also features a 1 ms response time and the touch sampling rate has been improved from 240 Hz to 270 Hz. In practical terms, this means that every time you touch the screen, it is recorded 270 times per second - which makes it highly accurate and sensitive.

When in use, this results in an extremely smooth display and exceptional touch control response right from the get-go. Hence, it is easier to forgive the relatively lower resolution compared to other handsets, as it is not the highest in the market. All in all, the screen is perfect to play with and I really got to experience such smoothness when indulging in my regular FPS fix.

The "X mode" is overkill

As I explained prior, gaming smartphones are too powerful for the games available, especially for the games that were specially developed for mobile platforms. The ROG Phone 3 from Asus happens to fall into this category, which is not a bad thing at all. Better to have far more processing muscle than required as opposed to not having enough. It is not the fault of the manufacturer that the performance level is way beyond what is required at the moment, simply because gaming publishers and gamers are not trying to push the envelope. I would say that this also has something to do with the fact that publishers would have to cater to the lowest common denominator: not everyone can afford expensive flagship models, which is why entry-level to mid-range devices too, will need to be catered to in terms of games pushed out.

Underneath the hood, we find an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest chipset that comes with an integrated 5G modem: the Snapdragon 865 Plus that was manufactured following the 7 nm process and clocked at 3.1 GHz. This is the first smartphone I test with this SoC, and it is one of the first three to be equipped with it alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Lenovo Legion.

Add to that a choice of either 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR RAM 5 and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and you end up with the perfect combo for a lean, mean, gaming machine. Wait, you thought it was over? Absolutely not! The Asus ROG Phone 3 also features an "X mode" that will further boost performance should you require it to do so. Is that necessary? No. Did I overuse it anyway? Yes.

Asus ROG Phone 3 benchmark comparison: Asus ROG Phone 3 OPPO Find X2 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 7724 7814 7122 3D Mark Sling Shot Vulkan 7079 6261 6613 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 9833 8854 8864 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 977 / 3324 910 / 3295 887/ 3313 PassMark Memory 28568 35423 27118 PassMark Disc 124.077 71.327 50.083

In practical terms, this X mode aims to get the most out of the CPU and GPU. You'll find similar performance modes on other manufacturers' smartphones such as Fnatic Mode at OnePlus, but none are as customizable as X mode.

For example, you can set the clock frequency of each processor core. You can compare this system to a BIOS console on a PC, which allows a thorough control of the parameters. For a classic mobile game, it's useless, but it's quite crazy to have it on a smartphone.

X mode also allows other, more minor adjustments such as changing the RGB backlight of the ROG logo on the back of the camera, modifying fan speed, and even adjusting the "air trigger" trigger preferences (discussed below).

The Armoury Crate application

When I tell you that the ROG Phone 3 is a lean, mean, gaming machine, it's because its arsenal of weapons is really outstanding.

X mode happens to be just a tiny part of the Armoury Crate app. This app is the smartphone's control center for everything related to performance and your games.

With Armoury Crate, you can create and customize "Scenario Profiles" which in essence, are performance presets for each game. This allows you to choose between three performance levels (default, gaming, and hardcore). Each level offers a range of more advanced settings.

The Armoury Crate is a veritable arsenal of performance settings for the ROG Phone 3. / © NextPit

Temperature control, CPU and GPU usage, display settings, touch control sensitivity, internet quality improvement, command mapping, macro creation. You could say that this is smartphone gaming debauchery at its finest. However, it is really handy to be able to associate a profile with every game.

If most users do not have the desire or time to get lost in this ocean of settings, it's at least useful to be able to create presets for the touch controls of each game, especially if you often switch from one type of game to another like me. I, for example, juggle between Call of Duty Mobile and Dead Cells.

Air Triggers: ultra-precise touch triggers

The ultimate gaming asset of the ROG Phone is the integration of touch surfaces on the right side of the smartphone, which is located on the right and left. These are known as Air Triggers, and happen to be the L1/L2 and R1/R2 touch triggers.

Asus seems to have put a lot of effort into R&D to improve this technology that is already present on previous models, making these triggers more precise and customizable than ever before.

The Air Triggers on the Asus ROG Phone 3 are very accurate. / © NextPit

Asus has split the triggers into two parts on each side, giving you unique settings to map up to four virtual buttons at once. Plus, there are now settings for "drag" and "scan" gestures, giving you up to eight different functions.

The haptic return of these tactile surfaces is exceptional. It really feels like you're pulling a trigger that goes in under your finger pressure.

The ROG Phone 3's Air Triggers are very precise and take into account several gestures. / © NextPit

On an FPS, again, that's very useful. You no longer need to tap the screen to shoot, which makes you much more responsive. As we know, every single millisecond counts in a fast-paced FPS game, and Air Triggers help a whole lot. On a multiplayer FPS, where the speed of execution is the key to success, these touch triggers are a decisive advantage over your opponents. Your smartphone becomes almost a full-fledged controller in its own right.

On FPS games, the Air Triggers of the Asus ROG Phone 3 offer an undeniable advantage. / © NextPit

So much for the qualities of the ROG Phone 3, which indeed make it the best gaming smartphone I've ever reviewed. But now let's talk about the phone's strong points that could take it out of this very closed and very niche box, and see how it fares as a daily driver for the Average Joe.