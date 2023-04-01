April Fool's Day: These real tech products that could (or should) have been a joke

Are you ready for some hilarious jokes that will make you go wild with side-splitting laughter? It's the first of April, and making an April fool's joke when you're a journalist is not that easy. I'm not going to have fun writing fake news just for the sake of it. My colleagues at the editorial office have officially forbidden me to publish my fifteen-volume collection of jokes out of their love for humanity. This leaves me with but one recourse—I'll just tell you about real tech products that were actually marketed without any sense of irony. However, they were so messed up that we would have preferred it to be an actual joke, an April fool's joke.

Just before I begin, here is a little self-deprecation to defuse the few tears of rage that might stream down the little pink cheeks of some fanboys after reading this article.

Plenty of my articles could have been an April Fool's Day joke. My Christmas stories, for example. Every year, I fill you with a piece of fanfiction that is full of geek references just before the holidays. It might look like a joke, but it's a very serious affair. So is my 2000-word treatise on the yellow color of the iPhone 14. Even if I had a lot of fun writing it, it's still pretty laughable to have spent so much time and energy on such a trivial subject.

And what about my Twitter account and its twelve followers fighting each other? I won't even bother to link it here. No really, don't subscribe, it's clearly not worth your sanity. I tweet every six months and it often sucks, so please don't do this to yourself. We're having fun now, right?

Come on, enough laughing at my expense, it's time to laugh at Apple, Samsung, and the other manufacturers who almost made us laugh in spite of themselves.

April Fool's Day 1: Huawei's latest flagships

I know, I've been bashing Huawei a lot this year. So much so that I'm sure I have a negative social credit in China and am blacklisted by their press relations.

Small disclaimer: Huawei has no choice but to sell its smartphones without 5G or Google services. It's not their fault. However, Huawei has the choice to sell its smartphones for a much cheaper price, which it doesn't.

But we are talking about jokes here, not geopolitics! And at the same time, I'm not going to apologize for laughing with glee when I see a Huawei Mate 50 Pro (review) sold for €1,199 without a 5G modem and sans Google services.

Huawei without Google in 2023, it will have to go on without me. / © NextPit

As it stands, €1,200 for a smartphone, I call that an affront. Whether the handset hails from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, or Huawei, it doesn't matter. It's insolent to ask so much for a phone in our current economic climate.

The best part is that I can't wait to get my hands on a lot of tutorials and other guides to use Gmail on my €1,000+ phone.

April Fool 2: The Dyson Zone

Let's remain on the theme of comically exorbitant prices. Dyson had an excellent idea of marketing a headset with a mouth guard that serves as an air purifier.

The gizmo looks like a cosplay item that you might see at a Japan Expo. It's a bit like Bane in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises if the brawny bad guy had been an audiophile and more than a neo-anarchist doubled up as a huge incel.

The Dyson Zone comes with a detachable nose and mouth visor that purifies the air as you move around. The accessory uses dual-layer compressors and filters that Dyson says can capture 99 percent of 0.1 micron particulate pollutants, as well as other harmful gases like NO2 and SO2.

You're shaming yourself but at least no one will recognize you with the Zone. / © Dyson

The headphones also have a 50-hour battery life and full audio spectrum support. But 50 hours is if you can hold out that long psychologically after the inevitable public humiliation that awaits you once you put on this aberration.

But, but, but, let's not forget the little icing on this slushy cake: the price. In the United States, the Dyson Zone is sold for a cool $949, or €870 euros excluding tax.

It will soon be sold in France. Frankly, if you're looking for more affordable, or even free, ways to embarrass yourself in public, I know tons. Just ask me.

Well, I'm just being smart, but I've been hesitating for a long time to buy a Machine56 helmet and dress up like V in CyberPunk 2077. It's useless, but it's pretty damn classy. Hey, what are you laughing at?

These Cyberpunk helmets are pretty cool, I'm not ashamed to say it. / © Machine56

April Fool's Day 3: The Nokia N-Gage and everything else Nokia released in the early 2000s

Well then, I'm a bit divided. First because, personally, I would have loved the Nokia N-Gage concept to work. A smartphone doubling up as a portable game console is a dream for me.

Secondly, I was nine years old when the N-Gage was released in 2002. I probably didn't even know what a cell phone was at the time. So, I don't have more relevant things to say about this product than you could find on its Wikipedia page.