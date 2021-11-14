Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet at NextPit to review and discuss my selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, I try my best to bring you the greatest fresh apps that are not data sniffers or endless microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I have also included gems unearthed by the NextPit community which was shared with us on the forum of which I gladly invite you to check out when you have the time.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps recommended by NextPit this week.

Logly

Logly is a productivity app for iOS that tracks your activities. You can set a number of activities to be sorted by several types based on your preferences. Once done, simply record each time you spend time on said activity as a journal entry.

It comprises a calendar display, a tag system, analytics, you know the drill. Logly does not reinvent the wheel of productivity apps. I find the interface to be very nice and the menus rather intuitive.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

Logly's interface is very neat and intuitive / © NextPit

You can download Logly application from the Apple App Store.

I'll Remember

An application developed in Germany that allows you to create visual shopping or to-do lists. If you're lazy to write your list down or simply don't have the time, just snap a few quick photos and you're good to go.

You can of course add text to the photos but the main idea is simply to create visual reminders in a quick and easy manner. Personally, it reminds me of when I used to place my sneakers on my desk or any other object in a strange place so I wouldn't forget something the next day.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

Useful if you have a more visual memory / © NextPit

You can download the application I'll Remember from the Google Play Store.

Memeverse

It would not have escaped you, as I'm undoubtedly the funniest NextPit member of the editorial staff. My colleagues can confirm this, although Ben is a little jealous of my humorous brilliance.

With Memeverse, you'll be able to reach the level of my comedic genius by creating crazy memes as meta as a Zoomer's humor on TikTok. I wish you all the glory and success in your office Slack chats. Plus, there are no ads or in-app purchases (apart from the $2.99 to unlock the watermark-free version).

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Become a real MemeLord with this app / © NextPit

You can download the Memeverse application from the Apple App Store.

Swipe Back

Swipe Back is an accessibility app on Android that allows you to customize the touch area for the swipe back gesture.

If your smartphone is running on a version prior to Android 10 and you don't have access to the gesture navigation feature, this can come in handy (the app is compatible with Android 7.1 as the bare minimum). You can set the position to the left, right or both, the height, thickness, and opacity of the touch area.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required

Swipe at will / © NextPit

You can download Swipe Back from the Google Play Store.

The Ramp

The Ramp might be the next game I'd like to review (remember Games of the Month? No, me neither). It's a skateboarding game whose gameplay looks like it has a hell of a progression curve, while promising a very nice lifespan.

You have a bird's eye view above a fixed skatepark and must ride on ramps and in bowls. In short, jump on your skateboard and perform tricks. The controls are rather difficult to get used to at first and the tutorial can be quite irritating (but fortunately it is also very short). Basically, the idea is to perform tricks and have fun.

There are no scores (boohoo!), no timers, and no objectives. It is really the kind of indie release without any ads or in-app purchases that can be played for hours offline that I love. The trial version is free and gives you access to one of the 4 skateparks available but you have to pay $2.99 to unlock the rest of the game.