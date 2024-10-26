Top 5 Apps of the Week: Fairy Village, Rootd, and More!

Are you eager to elevate your smartphone experience with some thrilling enhancements? Step into the world of cutting-edge applications! Whether you're on the hunt for a captivating game or a practical productivity tool, we've curated a list of five exceptional apps and games, all rigorously tested on both Android and iOS platforms. You can trust that our selections meet our stringent quality standards.

Fairy Village is yet another world-building game as you settle down and construct something according to your liking. Rootd helps you manage your anxiety and relief in this fast-paced world, while The Tapping Solution aims to help you reduce your stress levels.

Moises is a unique app that targets musicians, so if you're wont to creating music, you might want to check this out. Last but not least, Zeel Walls harnesses the power of AI to create wallpapers for your handset so you have something new each time.

Our editorial team has meticulously assessed each app included in this compilation, ensuring they are free from irritating microtransactions and intrusive ads. If you're interested in discovering genuinely free apps and games, don’t miss our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, which we refresh twice a week!

Fairy Village (Android & iOS)

Fairy Village happens to be quite the charming game, appealing to those who want to unleash their inner interior design powers. All characters can be customized down to great detail, although the pace of the game can be a little bit too slow for my liking. Still, it is relaxing in a way, without any rush to move from one objective to another.

The game will offer different types of expeditions you can embark on. Some of these can be completed in the blink of an eye, while others might take up to five hours, depending on the type of map you explore. Each map features its own theme, letting you pick up different types of loot along the way.

I think I spent more time arranging stuff in my little cottage on the prairie than exploring the surrounding environment. It really depends on what you want to do in this game as there is quite a huge amount to explore and characters to talk to.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99 — $5.99) / Account required: Yes

I like the cute art direction that makes the entire world feel pleasant to be in. It is all too easy to kill several hours on this at one go, especially if you are a stickler for details and are obsessed about putting everything in just the right place. I must warn you that there is a fair number of ads, but hey, if watching these ads help you save some coin, then go ahead. Otherwise, feel free to fork out some money to buy in-game currency.

Download Fairy Village from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Rootd (Android & iOS)

Nobody wants to be anxious or suffer from panic attacks. If you do, then here is an app that will hopefully be able to help you manage panic attacks and feelings of anxiety better. Rootd is a comprehensive suite of encouraging tools that can be engaged with any time you like. You can choose to write in the journal, enjoy breathing exercises, listen to sounds that help lull you to sleep, among others.

Ron is this cute little character that lacks hands, and I presume ambles along on two feet while dispensing positive messages every day so that I will remain on the straight and narrow. Each time I perform a daily self-care goal which I set for myself, I will collect points and Ron will feel better as well. It felt rather strange tying in my well-being to a digital avatar, but I guess if that works, it is a good thing, right?

For those who want to learn more about anxiety, you can also go through the learning module. Here, you can pick up lessons on understanding anxiety, its physical and mental effects, theories of causation, and move on to short and long-term lessons.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99 — $179.99) / Account required: Optional (but recommended)

Rootd aims to keep you, er, down to earth and avoid panic attacks. / © nextpit

Rootd can be rather expensive if you were to pay for the lifetime access, but thankfully there is a one-week trial for you to give it a go. If it fits the bill, I think it is worth subscribing to.

Download Rootd from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The Tapping Solution (Android & iOS)

Ready to move from a calming app to something more hands-on? The Tapping Solution steps it up with a simple technique: use your fingers to apply pressure on acupressure points while focusing on a specific issue. This sends calming signals to the brain, helping you feel better without the gimmicks.

The app offers over 750 guided tapping meditations on a wide range of topics. If that's not enough, there are 5 full-length audiobooks and curated “missions” to challenge you. Though I haven't used it extensively, it's clear the developers keep adding value with updates and variety. I especially like the Daily Guidance Deck, which delivers positivity fast.

Not sure where to start? The in-app video tutorials are clear and straightforward, guiding you without any guesswork. And while YouTube has free tapping videos, this app stands out by tracking your progress so you stay focused and don't get overwhelmed.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($7.99 — $94.99) / Account required: Yes

The Tapping Solution hopes you can tap your problems out of your life. / © nextpit

To get the best experience, it is highly recommended you fork out money for a subscription. While you might balk at the idea, producing all the videos and content requires time, effort, and money, and if you were the developer, surely you won't provide everything for free!

Download The Tapping Solution from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Zeel Walls (Android & iOS)

If you love customizing the look of your smartphone, then Zeel Walls will certainly be worth checking out. At the core of it lies an AI wallpaper app, generating new wallpapers daily so that you can have a fresh-looking handset at all times without resorting to the same, boring old photos or images.

It works this way—choose a wallpaper that you like, download it, and set it as the default wallpaper. It doesn't get any easier! Of course, there is a wide range of categories to choose from, and it is so tempting to drop some coin on a Pro subscription to get those. Alternatively, you can always watch an ad to unlock one premium wallpaper each day.

Just in case you feel overwhelmed by the number of choices, you can always use keywords to search in the search bar on the type of wallpaper that you would like to have. For parents who might be concerned about less-than-suitable or risque images, fret not, I've done the honorable deed of going through most commonly used R-rated terms and none of them yielded any results.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99 — $34.99) / Account required: No

Spice up your handset with new wallpapers on a daily basis. / © nextpit

As usual, paying for a subscription will unlock way more wallpapers for you than the standard free version. The quality looks so much better, and so are the choices. While money cannot buy happiness, it surely can purchase short-term joy!

Download Zeel Walls from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Moises (Android & iOS)

Musicians love nothing better than banging out some tunes and having a generally good time with their instruments and vocals. Moises might be something worth exploring if you are musically inclined. This app is basically a vocal remover for musicians as it harnesses the power of AI to remove vocals and instruments alike from any song.

In fact, it can also play back your favorite tracks in any key according to your preferred speed. It is also good enough to create guitar, drums, piano, vocals, and bass backing tracks. As many a talented musician would say, practice makes perfect, and this app helps you master your music's chords and stems thanks to pitch-perfect guitar tabs, smart metronome, and an AI mixer.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($5.99 — $299.99) / Account required: No

I have long since given up to listen to what artists sing despite English being my first language. Their pronunciation is barely legible, which was why I put the AI lyric transcription to the test. The app claims to support audio in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, and it worked well most of the time for me (English).

However, do note that this app might not be the panacea for all your pitch ills. There might be some musical genres where the key signature or center is not always correct, which is no big deal since even for a trained human ear, there can be discrepancies. Just don't expect it to be perfect.

Download Moises from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

And it is a wrap for now! We hope you will return next week to see what else is up in the Top 5 Apps of the Week.