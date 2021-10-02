Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free and paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are NextPit's 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps this week.

Nudge

Nudge is an iOS app that claims to want to help you remember to do all the things you do on a regular basis, like take your medicine, drink water, take the trash out, have a break, pick up the kids, walk the dog, have an existential crisis and a visceral fear of not getting your life together, buy bread, clean your room, etc.

Nudge alerts are easy to set up and are a great way to let you know it's time to do "that thing" you always forget. The developer emphasises that Nudge is NOT trying to replace your calendar, but rather, it is meant to be a complementary tool for all the things you do often that could use a little nudge to remind you.

I asked Camila Rinaldi to install the app and she found the ads quite invasive and lamented the lack of an overview over a week or month of all your tasks. Personally, I find the interface very nice but it is illogical and counterproductive that the app doesn't track completed tasks. It's like a habit tracker but without the tracking, so it's just a list of tasks.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

Nudge is missing a habit tracker function / © NextPit

You can download the Nudge application from the Apple App Store.

Scannerate

Scannerate helps you scan text from images on your device via OCR (Optical Character Recognition). I don't see what the app offers that is different from Google Lens or any other OCR scanning app you can find on the Play Store.

But the interface is very neat and ultra simplistic. The scan is also very fast, you can edit the text and convert it to a PDF document to share. The developer says that the app does not include any ads and does not collect any data, personal or otherwise. And the application is open source, icing on the cake.

Price: free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

There are plenty of similar alternatives to Scannerate, but few are open source / © NextPit

You can download the Scannerate application from the Google Play Store.

Launch

Do you retweet every shocking statement made by Elon Musk, the world's richest (by month) and most famous self-made man? While you're waiting to join the very select and elitist club of Tesla owners, you can indulge your fascination for the future Supreme Leader of Mars with Launch.

The free, ad-free app tells you about all of SpaceX's upcoming and past launches, and lists information about SpaceX rockets, crew members, and launch/landing locations. The interface is cool yet not always responsive. It's a kind of calendar + wiki 2in1 on SpaceX.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

You're not a true Elon Musk fanboy if you don't have this app / © NextPit

You can download the Launch app from the Google Play Store.

Checklist

A "PRODUKTIVITÄT" app for Android and iOS like I like them (I realised I was overdoing it with the notes and to-do list apps when even the German readers said they were a little drunk).

The app is free, with no ads or in-app purchases and works like any "ToDo" app with the ability to create to-do lists and sort them by different labels. The developer plans to implement backup and reminder functions later.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

More lists, more lists, more lists! / © NextPit

You can download the Checklist app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Animus: Revenant

My apologies, I'm concluding this selection with a mobile game selling for $10.99 (but on special offer for $7.99 on the Play Store as I write this).

It's the third game in the Animus series, "Souls-like" as they say for games inspired by Dark Souls. Basically, it's a fighting game with punishing gameplay, a fighting system based on technique and reflexes (big learning curve) and an open/semi-open world that you can explore in any order you want, at your own risk.

Read also: The best adventure games for Android and iOS

I bought the game personally, but I know that's an expense that not many users like in general, and that's totally fine. So, don't hesitate to tell me in the comments if you're interested in a review of the game.