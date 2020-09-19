The 5 best new apps out this week, and an old one reborn

This week, I'm representing my highly esteemed colleague and gaming expert Antoine in his search for cool apps. This week it wasn't the NextPit community that helped, but a big hype in the whole team. New is the hype, old is the game. But this week - for once - we don't mind. But let's start with our great find of the week.

1. Sadhana: a game about the journey of life

This game for Android and iOS is a small great masterpiece and inspires with its incredibly lovingly designed graphics and a profound story. The game was produced by Ana-Maria De Jesus in cooperation with the German-French TV station ARTE and is an interactive story in which you embark on a poetic journey that introduces you to Indian mythology.

Sadhana has stunning graphics. / © ARTE

New Age fans will be thrilled, but also non-spirituals will like the artful and meditative game with a fascinating soundtrack. You can play the prologue of Sadhana in your browser for free. If you want more, you can download the game for €1.09. In return, you will receive about 30 minutes of meditative play.

Sadhana can be downloaded for Android.

Among Us: who is the Impostor?

The game Among Us is not a new game, but it experienced real hype this week. After I received a call from Berlin with the instruction to download this game immediately and wait for further instructions. Fabi wanted to play (that never happens), and so I found myself quite quickly in a strange spaceship with my colleagues.

Among Us is incredibly fun. You play a small character and in a group of up to ten other players. A countdown is running, which opens a map where tasks have to be done. And quickly, because one of the players is the Impostor! This player runs around and has to kill the other players without attracting attention. If a "corpse" is discovered on the map, you can report it and discuss it in chat who is responsible for the bloodbath.

NextPit is playing Among Us - are you playing along? / © NextPit

Even if other players discover strange behavior in others (the Impostor is the only one who can travel through the air shafts), an emergency meeting can be called. And so you manipulate each other, run around and sometimes even betray the boss to win the game (Sorry, Fabi). Either the crew or the Impostor wins.

Among Us is our gaming number one of the week. Would you like to play with us? Then come to our telegram channel and let's play.

Among Us Is available free of charge for Android and iOS.

3. Metamask: a crypto wallet with a decentralized web browser

Those who handle Bitcoin and Co. will find an app for Android and iOS in Metamask, which simultaneously represents a crypto wallet and functions as a decentralized browser. Metamask lets you connect to blockchain-based applications, generates passwords and keys.