Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet on NextPit to check out my selection of five free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, I try my best to bring you the greatest fresh apps that are not datenkrakens or endless microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I have also included gems unearthed by the NextPit community which were then shared with us on the forum of which I gladly invite you to check out when you have the time.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps recommended by NextPit this week.

Privacy Dashboard

This is an app that my colleague Camila introduced me to. Programmed by independent developer Rushikesh Kamewar, he came up with an app that lets you take advantage of Android 12's new privacy manager.

The app is free, open source, and obviously contains no ads or in-app purchases (apart from a link that helps you send a donation to the developer).

The app displays a timeline when your smartphone's apps accessed your location, microphone, or camera. As for Android 12, the application only displays data from the last 24 hours and also offers visual indicators when one or more components (location, microphone, camera) were accessed.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required

Privacy Dashboard gives you a taste of Android 12 / © NextPit

You can download the Privacy Dashboard application from the Google Play Store.

Humit

Humit is a type of a lite social network that makes it easy to share music with others. If you like a song and you can find it on Humit, pick a 30-second clip that you want to share and post it to other channels (which work a bit like subreddits) or to the rest of your followers.

Likewise, if you're on the lookout for new songs, you can scroll through channels and stations and listen to their songs from other users. You can even add songs that you like to your favorites list and they will automatically be saved to a Spotify playlist.

Yes, the app can also sync to your Spotify account and offers support for Apple Music in due time, which also means that the app accesses and collects your Spotify data.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Spotify (Apple Music compatibility in the future)

I give Spotify 1 year to either buy over this app or just include the same functionality offered / © NextPit

You can download the Humit app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Wear Installer

Disclaimer: I don't own a smartwatch, so I couldn't test this app out. Having said that, Wear Installer is an app that is still in early access mode, which aims to make it easier to install apps on your connected watch running Wear OS.

Apparently, installing apps on your smartwatch is not as easy as it should be. The purpose of Wear Installer is to simply allow you to sideload applications from your smartphone to your Wear OS smartwatch.

The application is free and comes without any ads or in-app purchases. I've shared a video tutorial below by the developer himself. On the Reddit post where I discovered this app, the comments were mostly positive about the functions and usefulness of Wear Installer.