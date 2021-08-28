Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every other weekend, we meet on NextPit to discuss my selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store recently.

I do my level best to bring you the best possible apps that does not mine your data secretly or microtransaction traps. In addition to my own discoveries, I will also include gems unearthed by the NextPit community, of which I invite you to check them out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week.

Routines

Let's begin with a simple habit tracker productivity app. You create your own routines in the form of a to-do list by setting their duration on a 24-hour basis as well as their frequency on a weekly basis, while remembering to assign each of these tasks a start time. For each routine, you can then indicate whether or not you've completed it, allowing you to keep track of whether you are steadfastly keeping your resolutions or if your schedule needs some adjustments in order to work.

The app is free and has no in-app purchases, but it does require you to create an account and contains banner ads. My Gboard keyboard also worked in a wonky manner when writing down the title of the routines. The app doesn't require any permissions to function, which is a good thing. The interface is visually nice, but could use some work in terms of ergonomics.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: No / Account: Required

Routines can help optimize your daily routine / © NextPit

Tweet2Pic

Tweet2Pic allows you to "transform" tweets into .jpg images. Before you begin to wonder about the legitimacy of such an app, let me assure you that the end results are prettier than a regular screenshot. In addition, you can apply a dark mode to the tweet, hide the parent tweet/thread (from which the tweet you selected follow or respond to), or hide images, GIFs, or video that are included in the tweet.

It is definitely not a new concept and I remember seeing similar apps some years back but hey - it is free, there are no irritating ads to bother you, no in-app purchases to deal with, and you do not have to and no account to sign up for.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required

Share tweets as images / © NextPit

Tilla

Tilla is a subscription manager application. In Tilla, you can list all of your subscriptions, specifying the subscription fee and the due date along with its price for each subscription. It is a great way to keep an eye on your expenses or simply to have a visual indicator of how much money you have 'invested' in these services which, for the most part, don't even belong to you.

The application is very simple, is also available in French, and offers a very neat and modern interface as well as countless different currencies for the subscription prices. There are no ads to deal with here and it costs $2.49 to unlock the premium version that brings with it cloud sync, data export, and dark mode features.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: Yes, a $2.49 one-time purchase fee to unlock everything / Account: Not required

Tilla's interface is really nice / © NextPit

Camo

The NextPit Community spotted this app and shared it on our forum. It's an app that was first released on iOS and proved to be very popular on the App Store, where it allows you to "transform" your smartphone into a webcam. Basically, the entire premise of this app is to simply make you look great in your video calls by using the video feed from your smartphone's camera in video calls as opposed to the notoriously poor image quality found in webcams on your laptop/desktop.

You have access to plenty of settings and the app works with the most popular video conferencing services currently (Zoom, Meet, Teams, etc). Camo is currently available in early access on Android, which means that all features are available for free. But this may change when the test phase ends.