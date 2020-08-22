The best Android and iOS app to download this week

Once again we're back with another edition of the best new apps that launched on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. We sift through the pile of new releases so you don't have to. Here are the best new apps out this week.

Like an iPhone user searching for Epic Games' Fortnite on the Apple Store Store, it's not always easy to discover what you are looking for when it comes to downloading apps these days. Fortunately, our wonderful community is always on hand to give us tips. If you see a new app for either Android or iOS devices, don't hesitate to ping us a message and let us know. We always appreciate the recommendations.

Motion Cam (Early Access)

Motion Cam is a new photography app from Mirsad Makalic. The app allows you to capture RAW images from your smartphone's camera, giving you full control over your shots. You can also go back in time and select images from the past to identify the exact frame you want to work with. The developer says that it uses an advanced algorithm to combine multiple images to reduce noise. There are full manual controls of the shutter and ISO in this app, as well as access to post-processing features including white balance, tone mapping, and sharpness.

The Motion Cam app is in early access at the moment, with the full release coming soon. You'll also need a pretty high-end device, with complete Camera2 API support, for the app to function properly.

The new Motion Camera app allows you to capture RAW images. / © Mirsad Makalic

You can download the Motion Cam app from the Google Play Store. The Motion Cam app is not currently available for iOS.

Philips Take Care of Yourself

This new app from the Philips Consumer Lifestyle brand is designed to help you with all aspects of personal health and hygiene. It's packed with advice about improving your skincare and shaving, building healthy habits, managing stress, and even how to sleep better.

You can select tailored care plans to match your interests and set up to-dos to encourage you to stick to your new healthy habits. It's kind of like a one-stop-shop for advice and guides on how to take care of your personal and mental health.

The Take Care of Yourself app offers advice in a range of personal care areas. / © Philips Consumer Lifestyle

You can download the Take Care of Yourself app from the Google Play Store. The app is not currently available for iOS.

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design (Early Access)

This award-winning photo editing and graphic design app is still in early access, but there's plenty of fun still to be had. The idea is not to create beautiful portraits but to have a bit of fun with your photo editing. As the name suggests, some of the touch-ups can be a bit bizarre. You can remove the background from photos and add thousands of backgrounds and stickers. Once you are done editing, you can export your photos to your gallery, Google Photos, or even Dropbox.

Award-winning photo editing that's a little bizarre. / © Bazaart LTD.

You can download the Bazaart app from the Google Play Store. The app is also currently available on iOS.

Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker, Text Invite

Whilst we may not be quite ready for sending out wedding invitations or holding big parties just yet, it always good to plan ahead. The Paperless Post Flyer Invitation Maker app does what it says on the tin - it's a way of sending attractive event invitations without needlessly wasting paper. It's a digital invitation service for the environmentally conscious.