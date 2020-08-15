The best new Android and iOS apps of the week

From mobile games to productivity and interface customization apps, I'm listing here the five iOS and Android applications that have made an impression on me as well as those that the NextPit community have helped me to discover this week.

This application week has been particularly hectic as I'm about to finally go on vacation. Fortnite has played the revolutionary troublemaker to break the monopolies that are Apple and Google, whose policies in their respective app stores are deemed abusive. I've found some big video game releases that I've been waiting for a long time, as well as productivity and citizen initiative applications. Civilization VI: beware of Gandhi! Civilization VI or Civ6 for friends is the latest opus in this cult saga of management games or RTS (real-time strategy) turn-based. Its mobile port on Android has just been released, two years after its release on iOS! If you don't know the game, Civilization allows you to embody one of the great men or women of history and take the head of a nation, of a civilization, to develop its geopolitical influence through diplomatic games, alliances and sometimes nuclear wars. You can play the game for free for 60 rounds - which is quite a long time - and then you will have to buy the full game, which is very, very expensive. Once the first 60 rounds are over, you will be asked to pay €19.99 for the full game. Then count between €4.99 and €8.99 for the content packs, and €29.99 and €39.99 respectively for the DLC Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. That's a complete pack at over €100. In the PC and console version, the bug that became a "Nuke Happy" feature that makes Gandhi bloodthirsty and the quickest to drop nuclear bombs on his enemies is still present. I hope he's also part of the mobile porting.

You can download and/or purchase the Civilization VI game from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Super Glitch Dash: a futuristic first-person Temple Run Super Glitch Dash is a first-person Temple Run type runner. You run through a series of obstacles placed on a linear course and have to go as far as possible avoiding them with swipes on your screen. The futuristic universe and the neat graphics are the strong points of this game that can be played quickly between two subway trips, or at night while watching a movie in the background. So the game is not very innovative in terms of gameplay, but it's visually very nice and the mechanics, as well as its nervous rhythm, are enough to entertain you for a while anyway. On the other hand, you'll have to deal with in-app purchases, to buy backup tokens and avoid starting a race from scratch, for example.

You can download the Super Glitch Dash game (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Eve Echoes: a much-anticipated space MMO Eve Echoes takes place in an alternative universe but very close to that of Eve Online, a cult space MMO on PC. In Eve Online, players control spaceships and set off in search of fortune and adventure in a vast galaxy governed by a capitalist economic system entirely run by players. EVE Echoes is the mobile equivalent based on the same principles. In EVE Echoes, there is the "sandbox" side where you have to form alliances with other pilots, participate in interstellar battles, explore, become a space pirate, collect or produce resources, and trade with other players. The entire economic and political system of the game world depends on the collective and individual actions of the players. Fans of Asimov's psychohistory will be thrilled. The micro-management aspects are not as advanced as in the PC version, but the title still offers a wide range of customizable parameters and elements, and of course epic space battles. The graphics, very demanding in resources, are simply beautiful! On the other hand, the game is packed with in-app purchases that can cost up to €190! This is enough to make me fear the impact of the probable pay-to-win mechanics on the gaming experience.

You can download the Eve Echoes game (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Calendar.AI: for the planning maniacs Calendar.AI is, as its name suggests, a calendar application for the maniacs of the organization of which I am absolutely not one. It's a calendar application with smart features. For example, you can create a meeting with a defined group of people. These people can place their social links in their profile so you can quickly get to the meeting, click on the person of your choice, and view their Twitter account. The interface is very nice and ergonomic with a quick view of the calendar over one day, three days, and a week and support for synchronizing multiple calendars. It also integrates with Zoom, GoToMeeting, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. Premium and pro subscriptions, some of which are really expensive, unlock additional features, but the free version already works quite well.

You can download the Calendar.AI application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Plantiary: for going on holiday without letting your plants die... If, like me, you're going on vacation soon and, unlike me, you have plants that you don't want to let die while you're away, Plantiary is for you. This application provides you with essential plant care tools such as watering, fertilizing, rotation, and more. It was the NextPit Community that helped me discover it on our forum. An application to give urgently if you have found someone to take care of your plants in your absence. Or if you are the one who has been entrusted with this task to avoid any unpleasant surprises and go out in the sun in all serenity.