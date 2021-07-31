Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet once again with my selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data thieves or microtransaction black holes each week. In addition to my own discoveries, I will also include other gems unearthed by the NextPit community and were shared on our forum, of which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the top 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps as presented by NextPit this week.

Android 12 Clock Widget

The title is sufficiently evocative. This app lets you install the new Android 12 clock widgets and get a taste of the Material You design if you haven't installed the beta on your smartphone.

In its free version, the app displays banner ads and offers a far too limited selection of widgets.

I preferred to pay $0.99 (one-time purchase) to get rid of the ads and access the premium widgets, more visually appealing. The application works offline, does not require an account or authorization.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: $0.99 / Account: not required

It costs $0.99 to remove ads and unlock all widgets / © NextPit

You can download the Android 12 Clock Widget app from the Google Play Store.

VolEq

VolEq is an Android app that allows you to create different EQ presets based on what you are listening to on your smartphone and automatically adjust the sound accordingly. VolEq offers a custom mode where you can adjust as you see fit as well as 3 other preset modes: Podcast, Noisy and Mild.

Basically, the idea is to either increase the volume of soft sounds or decrease the volume of loud sounds in order to balance the audio experience and avoid having to change the volume constantly, like when you watch a movie and have to change the volume to make it louder.

It's like when you're watching a movie and the dialogues sound like whispers from a folk horror movie while the action scenes obliterate your eardrums (the same goes for YouTube commercials).

The app is free, but requires you to watch an ad to unlock access to features for 24 hours. And there's a paid version of the app on the Google Play Store.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: yes / Account: not required

VolEq allows you to adjust the sound depending on what you're listening to / © NextPit

You can download the VolEq app from the Google Play Store.

Tomatoro

Tomatoro is a productivity app for Android and iOS that offers a very simple and sleek Pomodoro timer.

You can easily set the interval of your choice between 5 minutes and 1 hour and get statistics on your focus sessions and track your time.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

Tomatoro available on Android and iOS / © NextPit

You can download the Tomatoro app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Culo

Culo is a calculator and spreadsheet app with a very bad name. I've already explained in detail how bad I am at math. But I'm sure some of you are interested in this kind of app.

Basically, Culo is a calculator app, but you can record all your operations on spreadsheets kept like a note app.

Culo also exists in a paid version at $2.49 to get rid of ads and allows you to restore and import your spreadsheets.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

Culo has a very bad name / © NextPit

You can download the Culo app (free) from the Google Play Store.

Overboard!

Overboard is a game from the studio Inkle, who are always responsible for premium and quality titles. Overboard is an investigation game that mixes elements of adventure, interactive graphic novel and whodunnit plot.

The game begins with a murder on board the ship SS Hook, except that the murderer is you! Instead of investigating to find the culprit you will have to exploit clues, secrets, suspects, and evidence to frame an innocent man for you. And all this with a limited time to spice up the challenge.

I really like the graphic style and the visual and narrative inspirations of the game. The gameplay is a bit too contemplative for my taste and if you hate ultra wordy diablogues, I wouldn't recommend it. But I find the format quite suitable for a game that you play in the background to pass the time.

The $6.49/$5.99 price tag seems a bit high, despite the obvious quality of the title. But it takes 45 minutes for a game, not more. Of course, there are multiple endings that encourage replayability, but that's up to you after all.