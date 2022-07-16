Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the apps found by the NextPit community and shared on our forum, which I invite you to consult.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 apps of last week.

Linktree (Android & iOS)

Linktree is a kind of digital and augmented business card for online content creators. Basically, if you write, draw, compose, film content, it's a way for you to aggregate all your social networks to showcase your content.

The app offers paid subscriptions to unlock more visual customization options, but the free version is more than enough on its own. I really advise you to link only your "public" or pro networks because the application collects a lot of data. The interface is very clean and Linktree does not contain ads.

Price: free / Advertising: no / In-app purchases: yes ($3,99 to $21,99 per month) / Account: mandatory

Linktree collects a lot of personal data, keep that in mind / © NextPit

Download the Linktree application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

RandomWalking (Android)

This application consists in simply following a cursor blindly while walking to discover places or points of interest randomly.

The basic idea is interesting. But the application lacks a bit of refinement. The cursor could be more precise as well as the map which doesn't really allow you to see where you are going, which can be quite dangerous if you keep your eyes on your screen.

But I really want to test the experience this weekend and go for a walk totally by chance. I'm curious to see how the application locates the different points of interest and especially how it presents them to you. The application is free, without ads or in-app purchases.

Price: free / Advertising: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required / French language: no

Would you trust this kind of application? / © NextPit

Download the RandomWalking application from the Google Play Store

Aquafy (Android)

Aquafy is a wellness app that tracks your hydration and eventually reminds you to drink if needed. You can record each time you drink and specify the amount as well as the type of liquid ingested.

You can create your hydration profile, set reminders to remember to hydrate and access a whole section of statistics. The application is free, but contains very few ads that you can get rid of for an annual subscription fee of around $6.99.

I don't know about you, but me... *Glouglouglou*... Ahhh. I love water, in 20, 30 years there won't be any more. So hydrate yourself!

Price: free / Advertising: yes / In-app purchases: yes ($6,99 per month) / Account: not necessary

The interface is ultra complete / © NextPit

Download the Aquafy application from the Google Play Store

Birthday Reminder & Calendar (Android)

This application allows you to create reminders for the birthdays of your loved ones. Yes, yes, I know. You can do exactly the same thing that this application offers on your Google Calendar directly.

But this application also allows you to create a profile for each birthday, to write gift ideas and even to call the person concerned on the day or to send him a card directly from the app.

I find the interface very nice and, although the developer specifies that there are ads and proposes to get rid of them with a pro version at $4.79 (one-time purchase), I did not notice any during my very short use.

Price: free / Advertising: yes / In-app purchases: yes ($4.79) / Account: not necessary

You can send personalized cards and greetings from the app / © NextPit

Download the Birthday Reminder & Calendar application from the Google Play Store

GWENT: Rogue Mage (Android & iOS)

In The Witcher 3, Gwynt (or Gwent) is a strategic card game similar to Yu-Gi-Oh! or Magic the Gathering, in which you must align cards featuring warriors, beasts and other elements from the fantasy world of The Witcher to eliminate your opponent's deck of cards.

It's a mini game within a game at first, but it's become so popular among gamers that a real community has formed around Gwynt.

And I know I'm going to make the purists rage, but as much as I love The Witcher 3 and have spent hundreds of hours on it, I've always hated the Gwynt. Lack of patience, brain cramps, this kind of game is not for me. And it must be said that the first mobile Gwynt game released a few years ago, in PvP, was a toxic nest of microtransactions.

But maybe GWENT: Rogue Mage, will reconcile me with Gwynt. This premium game costs 10,99 euros but has the merit of being single player, with a story mode and therefore a scenario. The story takes place long before the time of Geralt of Riv, the hero of The Witcher. And the gameplay is based on the good old Gwynt mechanics that fans all know.