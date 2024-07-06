Are you in pursuit of ways to elevate your smartphone experience with exhilarating new app recommendations? Look no further! We have meticulously handpicked a compilation of the finest apps of the week, exclusively for you. Our team of editors at nextpit has diligently curated and extensively analyzed these five enthralling choices, catering to both iPhone and Android devices. So, without any further ado, let's delve into the captivating features that these apps bring to the table!

You might be full of stress over the week, but why not relax with Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit? This Netflix title lets you help cute albeit ghostly bears find eternal rest in the forest. Power up your vocabulary with Daily Word, manage your e-mail seamlessly with Blue Mail, and figure out delicious meals with COOKmate! There's always something for everyone.

In today's fast-paced digital age, it has become all too common to come across apps that bombard users with in-app purchases and intrusive ads. But fear not, because we're here to level the playing field and protect you from any unexpected expenses. Our mission is simple yet vital: to provide you with apps that enhance your smartphone experience and offer added benefits.

If you're on the lookout for exceptional app deals, look no further than our carefully curated collection of free apps of the week! Each week, we handpick a selection of apps that are normally paid but are currently available for free as part of an exclusive promotion.

However, the Top 5 Apps of the Week is a bit different. Without further ado, let's dive into the crème de la crème of this week—the top 5 apps that dominate the world of mobile games and applications!

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (Android & iOS)

Some of us like to play games to relax and not get stressed about rankings or obtaining ever more powerful items. Enter Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you can access this game for free. This is a life simulation game that places emphasis on exploring the area, rebuilding, and making sure most of the desert areas on the island get a little bit of color.

The game looks great with extremely cute characters. I loved how the landscapes were carefully drawn and watercolored, and kindness is the main theme here since the more kind acts you perform, the overall happiness of the community will increase in tandem. It might take a while getting used to the controls like I did, although hooking up your smartphone to an external controller would ease the rite of passage.

Price: Varies (Netflix subscription) / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes (Netflix subscription)

With daily quests to indulge in, and everything running in real-world time, you can rest assured that this is a purely relaxing title that does not leave you feeling pressured that somebody else is out to be more powerful or better than you. At the end of the day, a spirit scout's work is never finished, and there is always something else to keep you occupied.

Download Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Inflow ADHD (Android & iOS)

Having ADHD is no fun at all. If you are a parent and your child has ADHD, parenting becomes even more of a challenge. Thankfully, there's an app for that in the form of Inflow ADHD, although do remember that an app is just a guide and can never replace the experience and skill of a qualified medical professional. If you are still seeking help from a medical professional, use Inflow ADHD as a supplement, and not as a replacement.

Inflow ADHD helps the user struggle with various aspects of everyday life, including focus, procrastination, organization, attention span, hyperactivity, and even anxiety. Perhaps the calendar or habit tracker is not cutting the mustard—Inflow ADHD is here to help. It aims for you to get back on track with visual reminders and a daily focus feature so you can have effective prioritization of your daily tasks.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($22.49-$199.99) / Account required: Yes

Experience small victories over ADHD with Inflow in your daily life. / © nextpit

I found the presence of a stigma-free and supportive ADHD/ADD community to be extremely comforting and motivating. After all, nothing quite beats having another person in the same boat as you, which will not turn into a pity party but rather, serve as an encouragement that it is possible to overcome this hurdle in life. While it cannot replace therapy, it is ideal to forge a strong base with workable strategies to overcome ADHD.

Download Inflow ADHD from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Blue Mail (Android & iOS)

Having an email address used to be cool back when the Internet began. Seeing Google offer 1GB of storage space in your inbox was amazing, and boy, have we come a long way since then. These days, email management has become more of a necessary pain than anything else. What if there was an app that could make life a whole lot simpler? Enter Blue Mail.

The user interface of Blue Mail is simple and elegant enough to get around without being confused. You can add several email accounts and manage all of them from one app. I love how smart push notifications and group emails allow me to be notified only of important emails, where anything else that are unimportant will remain where they are.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99-$69.99) / Account required: Yes

Make email management easier with Blue Mail. / © nextpit

Supported email providers include Gmail, Outlook, Hotmail, Yahoo Mail, AOL, iCloud, and Microsoft 365, among others. Having a unified interface with all emails synchronized into one place makes management a snap. The use of AI is also seen here, with GEM AI powered by ChatGPT helping you write great emails in a jiffy. Recommended responses are also suggested based on the email's context for enhanced productivity.

Download Blue Mail from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

COOKmate (Android & iOS)

Do you love cooking? For those with an affinity to the stove and absolutely love feeding others with amazing, tasty recipes, COOKmate might be just the right app for your smartphone. This app helps you build your own recipe database by collecting recipes from all over the place, importing them into the digital space. Basically, whenever you come across a new recipe online, import it and you're good to go.

From there, you can perform a slew of modifications including changing the recipe accordingly. Think that your plating skills are the bee's knees? Why not take a photo and include it in your recipe for the world to see? If you think you've hit on a killer modification formula on an age-old recipe, change the ingredients and cooking style accordingly, adding comments while you're at it. If you already have a cookbook, you can also scan recipes and import them inside.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99) / Account required: No (but recommended)

Make COOKmate your portable recipe book wherever you go. / © nextpit

Of course, a good chef would also want to share his/her recipes with the rest of the world. With COOKmate, you can also share your recipes with other friends who are on the app or choose to do so via a wider array of options including social media, email, and SMS. The premium account allows you to share your recipes and shopping lists on the cloud, which is a nice backup to have but not really necessary. The ads do get in the way, but just like cooking, if you have enough patience, it should all work out in the end.

Download COOKmate from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Daily Word (Android)

They say that knowledge is power, but I beg to differ. I think the saying ought to be modified to "applied knowledge is power", since knowing about something without actually using it remains impotent. If you are a huge stickler for new words and do not have the time to read books due to your busy schedule, perhaps letting Daily Word help you might be the way in improving your word power.

The interface is simple enough. Each day, you will be served with a new word. Of course, if you already know that word, good for you, but if it is something entirely new to your vocabulary, at least you know which class it falls under. Is it an adjective? A verb? A noun? All of those are listed, in addition to the pronunciation.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Increase your vocabulary count with Daily Word. / © nextpit

I like how the app provides an excerpt on how you can make use of the given word in the form of a sentence. There is also a calendar at the bottom that shows you the different words revealed in previous days as a reference for you to keep track. You can also bookmark different words if you have an inkling that they will come in handy one day.

Download Daily Word from the Google Play Store.

With that, we conclude this week's list. Did you find any of these useful? Let us know in the comments if there is something you would like to share with everyone.