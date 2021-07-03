Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

It's Saturday, and that means that we have a fresh list of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games for you, that caught our eyes on the Google Play Store and/or the Apple App Store. Let's go!

We at NextPit are striving to present you a fresh set of great apps every week. Apps, that are not data leeches or microtransaction traps but instead make your everyday life easier and either save you time or let you waste it with some fun games.

Auto Paste Keyboard

Auto Paste Keyboard is an application that the NextPit Community made me discover via our forum. The basic idea is to easily fill out pre-written text templates directly from your keyboard.

If you need to fill out an online form or send a sample message and you don't want to waste time typing it every time, you can create your own "templates" in the application.

Once you've created your pre-written messages, simply switch keyboards by pressing the globe icon on the bottom left of your current keyboard (Android only). You can then select which template to copy and send to your contact.

The application is free, but contains ads in the form of a banner at the bottom of the screen. A pop-up window inviting to rate the app appears every time I wanted to create a new template. And I find the interface overall quite ugly.

Price: free / Ads: yes / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

The interface could use a little more love and care / © NextPit

You can download the Autopaste Keyboard application from the Google Play Store.

Sunny Side

Sunny Side is an app from the developer of Time Rise, an app that turns your smartphone into an hourglass that I told you about in a previous episode.

Sunny Side allows you to check the UV index in real time of your locality. The index is displayed on your screen with a color code going from green to red according to the level of danger, as well as icons with advice to protect yourself and a timeline at the bottom of the screen proposing a prediction of the index over the next 2 days.

The interface is very neat and clear and the application is free, without ads, in-app purchases or account creation.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

Avoid heat waves with Sunny Side / © NextPit

You can download the Sunny Side app from the Google Play Store.

Peekaboo AI

Peekaboo AI is a digital wellness app that wants to prevent kids from literally gluing their retinas to their screen when playing/watching a video on their parents' smartphone or tablet.

Once activated, the app uses the device's selfie camera to detect the distance between the screen and the user's head. Depending on the sensitivity you set, Peekaboo disables the touchscreen and lowers the brightness once the proximity limit is crossed.

The application requires very intrusive permissions, such as access to the camera and the ability to overlay other applications (to be used in the background). It is also mandatory to create an account with Google. In a Reddit post, the developer said it was simply a matter of being able to track when a user installs the app.

At the top of the screen, you can see a "Free trial" button. The developer explained that this is a free trial period of one week. But as it stands, he did not specify how much the app will cost after this trial period.

The use of screens by children as well as the effects of these screens on eyesight are the subject of scientific and societal debates that I will not address here. But at present, there is no scientific consensus that looking at screens too closely is related to vision.

However, there is a link between prolonged use of screens and visual fatigue (fatigue that does not only apply to screens but also to books, people of my generation have almost all had the Harry Potter syndrome, for example).

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: Yes, $0.99 per item / Account: Google required

Peekaboo uses the selfie camera of your device / © NextPit

You can download the Peekaboo AI app from the Google Play Store.

Grafobook

Grafobook is a pretty basic note-taking app, but it does things right. No ads, no in-app purchases or need to create an account, all with a very clean and neat interface.

Your notes are visualized as a widget, you have a wide range of functions for editing your text. You can also export your notes in an exclusive .gfbk format or as an HTML file, and you can also simply share them.

Grafobook also supports synchronization to access your notes from multiple devices. Personally, I really like this app, although it lacks some key features. Support for handwritten notes, OCR, text augmentation via adding images or the ability to lock your notes via code PIN or biometrically would be welcome additions.

But for a free app, this is a very good start. Especially since the developer seems very motivated to take care of his creation and improve it over time.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

GrafoBook is pretty basic but also very clean, without ads or in-app purchases / © NextPit

You can download the Grafobook application from the Google Play Store.

The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker

It's probably an unpopular opinion, but I've always hated Gwent (or Gwynt), the card game equivalent of Yu-Gi-Oh! in The Witcher universe that later had its own video game adaptation. In The Witcher 3, the quest that forces you to defeat the Bloody Baron in Gwent is THE WORST mission in the game for me, second only to the boss battle against the Toad Prince (in the first DLC).

But I digress, The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker is essentially a single player version of CD Projekt Red's acclaimed PVP (player vs. player) card game Gwent.

The game blends the gameplay phases of Gwent (the card game) as well as third-person point-and-click exploration with puzzle game elements to progress between levels. The game follows the story of the illustrious warrior Meve, Queen of Lyria and Riv.

Visually, the game looks very beautiful but also very resource intensive. The first hour of gameplay is free, but then you have to pay $9.99 to unlock the full game. If you're interested, I'm willing to sacrifice my desire to live and buy the damn Gwent game for my test of the month. Let me know in the comments if you're into it.