Are you looking to spice up your smartphone experience with some thrilling new app recommendations? Look no further! We have handpicked a collection of the top apps of the week, exclusively for you. Our team of editors at nextpit has meticulously curated and extensively tested these five captivating options, ensuring compatibility with both iPhone and Android devices. So, without any delay, let's delve into the fascinating features that these apps bring to the table!

Earn to Die Rogue sees you embroiled in a mad battle for survival with zombies and all other kinds of crazy enemies running around, where it is a constant effort to remain alive. mymind functions as a virtual bulletin board to keep all your thoughts in one location. SoundID helps to make audio on your smartphone sound better when wearing headphones, while YAZIO is a calorie counter that will hopefully help you in your health journey. Last but not least, Rain is an Android-only app that lets you keep tabs on the weather with cute graphics.

In our fast-paced digital age, it is not uncommon to come across apps that bombard users with in-app purchases or intrusive ads. But fear not, because we are here to level the playing field and protect you from any unexpected expenses. Our mission is simple yet essential: to provide you with apps that enhance your smartphone experience and offer additional benefits.

If you're craving exceptional app deals, look no further than our carefully curated selection of free apps of the week! Each week, we handpick a variety of apps that are usually paid but are now available for free as part of an exclusive promotion. However, the Top 5 Apps of the Week article is a bit different. So, without further ado, let's dive into this week's crème de la crème—the top 5 apps that dominate the world of mobile games and apps!

Earn to Die Rogue (Android & iOS)

If you have not played other Earn to Die games, this is as good a place as any to begin. Set within a zombie apocalypse, you will drive around a dystopian environment where you then go up against zombies and other huge bosses in an epic fight for survival. You progress by looting buildings and obtaining upgrades, unlocking new rides, and modifying them to smash zombies that are in your way.

There is plenty of room to apply upgrades in the game, and it does not take too long to pick up the driving mechanics after just immersing yourself in a few minutes. Do not take this title too seriously and you will be able to enjoy the game better. I especially enjoyed the in-game physics and over-the-top zombie deaths that gave me quite the kick. If realism in a survival horror game is your priority, then I'd suggest you give this a miss. If you love zany gameplay, then dive right in!

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99-$19.99) / Account required: Yes

After a while, the novelty of the game began to wear thin on me. Some people might be different, so it might be far more appealing and have a longer playtime for such a target group. I found certain aspects of the gameplay elements to be repetitive at times, and it does grate on me. One thing that normally gets my goat is how often I run out of gas when driving, which requires me to learn from my mistakes all too often. Ideally, this is perfect for those who want to kill pockets of time throughout the day.

Download Earn to Die Rogue from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Rain (Android)

There is nothing much that can be said about a weather forecast app. The whole objective of such an app is to let you know about the weather, and more importantly, how accurate its readings are. While I am not surprised if just about how many weather apps glean their information from a central database (which means you'll get the same results), it is more about the presentation that makes one weather app different from another. With Rain, this Android-only app gets the job done with minimal fuss.

It doesn't matter whether you are out in the steppes of Mongolia or in the hip and happening Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea, you will still be able to receive an up-to-date forecast for each hour, day, and week. This makes it easier to plan ahead for family trips, holidays, and business meetings. Setting Rain up is as easy as relying on geolocation or keying in the exact city you're at.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Find out what the weather is like with this weather app that sports a cute user interface. / © nextpit

I love how the weather is depicted in cute graphics that are surely appealing to anyone. Each location offers a treasure trove of information, including the dewpoint, what it feels like, visibility, wind direction, precipitation, rain, humidity, cloud cover, air pressure, and UV index, among others. Perfect for planners who want to leave very little to chance!

Download Rain from the Google Play Store.

mymind (Android & iOS)

Life is challenging enough as it is these days. There are just so many things to keep track of, that there are moments when it becomes all too difficult and you feel like giving up. If your mind is constantly processing a barrage of information just like me, it is all too easy to forget things. mymind aims to prevent mental burnout by being a virtual bulletin board that keeps your thoughts safe.

Basically, mymind functions as an advanced note-taking platform that was specially designed to ensure you can always save anything at a moment's notice. All it takes is a simple tap, and you can save a note, or perhaps you heard a clever quote that you would like to store for future reference, or have a mental image of a haircut that you would like to sport in the future. Basically, think of it as a parking space for your thoughts.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($5.99-$119) / Account required: Yes

Make room for your mental space with mymind. / © nextpit

There are no status updates or notifications to disturb you, and neither are you pressured to like, tag, or remain engaged with the app in any way. In fact, this is all a one-way flow of information, and I like how mymind keeps privacy at the forefront of things. There is also a desktop platform that allows you to save your notes faster, and the fact that it can synchronize across platforms is another plus point for long-term use.

Download mymind from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

SoundID (Android & iOS)

Ever wondered how you can get better audio performance from your smartphone or earbuds? If throwing more money at a particular problem is not your cup of tea, perhaps you can take a more refined approach, which would be to use an app and perform tweaks from there. Enter SoundID, which claims to offer a personalized sound profile just for you. All you need to do is to create your own SoundID and enable it whenever you listen to your favorite music tracks or watch videos.

You will first have to choose from a pair of SoundID enabled headphones—Drop THX Panda, Monolith by Monoprice M-TWE, grell TWS/1, or Drop TWS1X. Using it with other non-SoundID enabled headphones is also possible, but the audio results come out differently. I would not say it is better, but it does sound more reserved. For the full list of compatible devices, you can refer to this list.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No (but recommended)

Get the best sound out of your smartphone and headphones with SoundID. / © nextpit

Once you are done with your personalization, you might want to sign in with an account if you haven't done so already. The only advantage of doing so is to save your SoundID profile and settings, which makes sense considering the amount of time you spent trying to tweak the audio configuration of your device to best suit your listening experience.

Download SoundID from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

YAZIO (Android & iOS)

The battle of the bulge. I am not referring to the great battle fought over World War II, but more of the waistline. Exercising is always good for one's health and overall well-being, but this does not mean there are no other metrics that can be used to help slim down. Counting calories is another scientific method, which is why apps like YAZIO exist. With YAZIO, I was able to check out my food diary, keep track of my activities, and hopefully, be able to successfully lose my love handles.

YAZIO provides the avenue to draw up a personal plan to lose weight as well as build muscles, it really depends on what you want to do. There is a calorie table that contains information of over 2 million foods, now how about that? The nutrition tracker and food diary work across all meals, and you can now keep tabs on your protein, fat, carbs, and calorie intake.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($23.99/quarterly, $34.99/half-yearly, $23.90/annually) / Account required: Yes

Keep track of your weight by counting calories with this app. / © nextpit

I like how the integrated barcode scanner makes it easier to search for the calorie information of a particular food that's on the supermarket shelf. The weight tracker segment also makes it easier to view one's progress (or stagnation or worse, regression!). Overall, I have always believed that something that can be measured, can be improved, and weight is one of them.

At the beginning, there is a series of questions asked to know you better for a tailor-made plan. It does take quite a while, but it is necessary for the app to figure you out. After all, you want to increase your chances for success, don't you? You can opt for different subscription plans if you want to unlock even more features. These plans are available in 3 months, 6 months, or one-year options. Needless to say, the longer the subscription, the more affordable it becomes.

Download YAZIO from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

What did you think of this week's list? Perhaps we missed out on a silent hit or a gem that you are aware of, so why not let us know in the comments?