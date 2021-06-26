NextPit's Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week!

It's Saturday, and that means that we have a fresh list of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games for you, that caught our eyes on the Google Play Store and/or the Apple App Store. Let's go!

We at NextPit are striving to present you a fresh set of great apps every week. Apps, that are not data leeches or microtransaction traps but instead make your everyday life easier and either save you time or let you waste it with some fun games.

Opera GX

Opera GX is the special version of the famous web browser for hardcore g4m3rzzzzz. The mobile version of Opera GX is still in early access. But we find an interface that the designers tried to infuse with lots of l33t culture – rather awkwardly sometimes.

To be honest, this application somewhat reminds me of the meme with Steve Buscemi who wants to look like a "youngster" in the series 30 Rock. I find the gaming overlay a bit overdone with all the gaming news aggregators but also with promos or deals that look like ads. But to be honest: The calendar of upcoming games on the homepage is pretty cool.

For the rest, we find the functions of Opera classic, including an ad blocker and an integrated VPN. Visually, the interface is quite nice even though you can only choose from four different themes.

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: not required

Opera GX is for pro gamerz only, go back to Safari / © NextPit

You can download the Opera GX application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Rainviewer

No, I'm absolutely not suggesting RainViewer just because a meteorologist is holding me hostage. More seriously: You may know that the weather community and I have a long history, some would even say that they are my Nemesis and that we are doomed to face each other until the end of time in a clash of the Titans.

But enough about NextPit's mythology. RainViewer is a comprehensive weather radar app that provides detailed visual storm information, weekly forecasts and localized precipitation alerts for your area.

With thousands of radars in 90 different countries, you can even tune into specific radars to get more accurate readings. The free version has banner ads at the top of the screen. The premium version at USD 2.99/month gets rid of them while at the same time you're enjoying faster speed camera map updates.

Is that it? Can I go home now?

Price: free

Ads: yes

In-app purchases: yes, subscriptions USD 2.99/month, USD 16.49/year

Account: not required

Everyone loves weather apps, including me, I swear! / © NextPit

You can download the RainViewer app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

WeTipp

Since I missed my own pro career by a hair's breadth after injuring my wrists, I don't follow football that much. But with Euro 2020 coming up, my Franco-German genes mixed with Radler beer and lemon are giving me a new taste for the game (I know I'm going to make German readers scream in horror with my choice of drink, I like to cause chaos.)

And because playing in the French departmental level some 10 years ago and being in division 2 on Fifa Ultimate Team automatically makes me a football expert, I'm having fun making predictions on Euro matches via WeTipp.

Oh, yeah, yeah, let me assure you. It's not a sports betting application. By the way, do you know those bogus Nostradamus who charge you for their even more bogus predictions on Snapchat? Anyways, WeTipp is simply a way to make predictions with friends or strangers and see who's got it right. No money involved!

The app is straightforward, and the general idea really cool, especially now that the Euro 2020 is getting into the hot phase.

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: Required

Take that, Switzerland! / © NextPit

You can download the WeTipp app from the Google Play Store.

Photo Deleter

This is a ritual I indulge in regularly: Deleting all the photos and screenshots I take every week to prepare these 5 apps selections. A long press on a photo, then you select all the others you want to delete and... an accidental press, and my selection is reset. I really hate that.

Photo Deleter wants to simplify the process for you by making the cleanup as quick and simple as possible. The app accesses your images via the directory of your choice. It then displays the images in chronological order. You can then delete or keep each picture via one of only two buttons on the screen and then move to the next picture.

It's almost the same principle as Tinder except that here you have to decide if it's really crucial that you keep that accidental selfie that zooms in on your double chin – or that picture of a bag of KFC crisps that you took to taunt your sister because she can't buy them in France.

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: not required

Spoiler: I kept this picture. You never know. / © NextPit

You can download the Photo Deleter app from the Google Play Store.

Mazeman

Mazeman has just been released on the Play Store and it's a Bomberman-like arcade game developed by Crescent Moon Games. What's interesting is that the map or grid in which the players fight is procedurally generated.

The graphics are totally retro with a pixelart feel, and the numerous characters to collect (without having to buy them!) promise a good lifespan of the game. The gameplay is quite challenging, yet the difficulty is well balanced enough to not put off casual players, which is great.

The game costs €2.89 on Android and €3.49 on iOS without any micro-transactions. I don't regret my purchase yet.