Top 5 Android & iOS Apps of the Week: Solo Leveling, Bear Room, and More!

Are you in need of some exciting new app suggestions to enhance your smartphone experience? Look no further! We have curated a selection of the top 5 apps of the week just for you. Our team of editors at nextpit has carefully chosen and extensively tested these five captivating options, guaranteeing compatibility with both iPhone and Android devices. So, without further ado, let's explore the fascinating features that these apps have to offer!

Solo Leveling: Arise is an action RPG that is sure to get your pulse racing as you indulge in creating your personal combat style to take down enemies. If you want to solve math problems with an app, there's Microsoft's Math Solver to the rescue. If you find life bearing down on you from all angles, perhaps it is time to take a step back and relax with Bear Room. Laftel opens the door for those who love animes, while Aurelian is a minimalist podcast player for those who just want to get down to serious business without the fluff.

In this fast-paced digital era, it is not uncommon to encounter applications that bombard users with in-app purchases or intrusive advertisements. However, fret not, as we are here to level the playing field and shield you from any unforeseen expenses. Our mission is simple yet crucial: to provide you with applications that elevate your smartphone experience and offer added benefits.

If you are yearning for extraordinary application deals, you can always check out our curated selection of free apps of the week! Every week, we handpick a variety of applications that are typically paid but are now available for free as part of an exclusive promotion. However, the Top 5 Apps of the Week article differs. Without further delay, let us dive into this week's crème de la crème—the top 5 applications that dominate the realm of mobile games and apps!

Solo Leveling: Arise (Android & iOS)

Solo Leveling: Arise happens to be adapted from a Chinese comic and webtoon, making it story-rich with a lore that while familiar with similar genres, will still have enough differences to keep you hooked. Basically, you play the role of Sung Jinwoo, a hunter within a world of transdimensional beings. You unleash your latent powers while under pressure. Being a gacha title, the more money you pump into the game, the more powerful your character becomes.

I'd recommend watching the anime first before playing it to get a better feel. The animation is simply out of this world, making you wonder whether you are playing an anime or watching a game. You collect experience points and make the necessary upgrades, letting you progress without having to pay, but more powerful items are out of reach unless you reach for your wallet.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$18.99) / Account required: Yes

As typical for many pay-to-win titles, there are numerous listings of accounts for sale online, but we strongly recommend against doing this, especially because of the risk of scams. Regardless, learn to enjoy the game and all its nuances from the beginning, it is far more satisfactory that way.

Download Solo Leveling: Arise from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Aurelian Audio Podcast Player (Android)

Do you listen through audio better than visuals? If so, then you must be a huge fan of podcasts. After all, podcasts come in handy, letting you listen to music and lectures without having to drop whatever you're doing at the moment, making it a fantastic time-saver. Aurelian is an audio podcast player that features a minimalist and sleek design to make your podcast experience better.

You can stream or download podcasts of your choice from virtually any public RSS feed while taking advantage of its library management and smart synchronization features. Of course, audio playback is not the only feature here, since video playback is also part of the deal. If you already have your podcast library stored via an OPML file or RSS feed, simply import it and you're good to go!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Organize your podcasts with Aurelian in a simple yet effective user interface. / © nextpit

Even premium feeds and password-protected podcasts from services like Wondery, Libsyn, Audacy, Slate Plus, PodcastOne, Earwolf, Radiotopia, and others are supported, and if you tend to spend most of your time on the road, the inclusion of Android Auto support is very much welcome. For those who tend to be at home all the time, Chromecast compatibility makes it even better.

Bear Room (Android & iOS)

Do you have a safe space in your life, be it a physical, mental, spiritual, or emotional one? Bear Room offers respite to the weary human from life's travails in the digital space that features a teddy bear. No big surprise there as soft, cuddly toys are always a good place to begin when it comes to getting rid of stress. It is highly recommended you use this app with the sound turned on, or wear a pair of headphones for maximum effect.

For instance, there are numerous options available to help you alleviate stress, including breathing exercises. I found the breathing exercise to be especially cute, since I had to place both thumbs on the bear's paws, as though I was holding it in my hands, before taking long breaths in and exhaling it at set intervals. You will move from one part of the room to another with different comfort objects that you can interact with. All these activities will hopefully help you feel less stressed.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Let go of the cares of the world by hiding in the Bear Room. / © nextpit

The different activities are accessed via the various comfort objects, which you can also add such as mirrors, letters, and frames. I love the peaceful atmosphere and music, but after a while, there is a lack of variety. Perhaps the developer can include more customizable options, such as taking a photo of your favorite object and using it as a comfort object in the room. While it is not as comprehensive as other wellness and mindfulness apps, it is a good place to start. After all, it is free!

Download Bear Room from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Laftel (Android & iOS)

While the library is not the largest or most comprehensive, must I remind you that it is free? It has quite a decent collection, to begin with, and once you are done with it, perhaps it is time to look into other platforms if you want to watch the latest animes. Perhaps the developer is still working on the catalog, and there are, of course, licensing negotiation issues to deal with.

The money has to come from somewhere, right? Ads are one way to fund 'free' apps, just like how Xiaomi's HyperOS still has ads that help subsidize the cost of the smartphone in the hands of the consumer. In short, Laftel is an anime-focused FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) platform not unlike PlutoTV, and many other recent services.

Most importantly, the anime streamed here are all legal, and you can view them in high definition. No longer do you need to worry about poor encoding or having the authorities knock on your door simply because you're watching an illegal copy of your favorite Japanese cartoon.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Love watching anime? If so, Laftel can help you enjoy the latest anime. / © nextpit

Of course, you should be prepared to be greeted by a 30-second ad before watching each episode, but that should not be an issue considering this is a free app. There are four different subtitles to choose from, and the controls are pretty much standard. Creating an account would let you save your history, which can be advantageous in terms of categorizing what you've watched and what you haven't completed in the long run. Do take note that the more you watch on Laftel, the more frequently ads will pop up.

Download Laftel from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Microsoft Math Solver (Android & iOS)

Are you mathematically challenged? Do you hate dealing with numbers and figures, and got through school by the skin of your teeth without having to ace your math tests? What if you do not want your little ones to go through the same feeling of despair? Enter Microsoft's Math Solver. This nifty app allows you to obtain the answer in a unique matter, by using your phone's camera!

That's right, all you have to do is point the camera at the math problem to scan it, write it on the whiteboard, or simply enter it in the calculator. All roads lead to Rome, so they say, and in this case, all three paths will still lead to the solution. There is even a detailed step-by-step explanation so that you can understand the problem better. Why not keep your brain active by taking a daily quiz, playing a game, or exploring the numerous video lectures and included articles?

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Let your little ones enjoy math with this nifty app. / © nextpit

Of course, there are certain educational paths that feature math problems in the form of an essay question. That would certainly prove a problem for this app, so keep it simple with questions that are presented in terms of equations, all right? So far, I have thrown some of the more complex equations at it, and it chugs along like a trooper.

Should the answer be long, you might run into issues scrolling to the side to view the entire solution. This can get annoying, but remember, you are not supposed to use this to cheat in exams!

Download Microsoft Math Solver from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Was there anything interesting that caught your eye in this week's list? Perhaps you have an app you think the nextpit community would benefit from? Let the nextpit community know all about it in the comments.