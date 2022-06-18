Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every single weekend, we at NextPit convene to narrow down my selection of five free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store this week.

Each week, I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I also included apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared over our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the Top 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 free apps of last week.

KeyCip (Android)

This application is an open source app and was developed by a computer engineering and business management student, where it allows you to encrypt files to store or share them in a more secure manner.

Basically, KeyCip allows you to encrypt, decrypt and sign text, photos and videos via RSA and AES asymmetric encryption, in addition to your favorite instant messaging apps.

So you can hide the information of what you want to send, allowing only your selected contacts can see the real content. The application also has its own keyboard for those moments when you want to send and receive confidential messages.

The application is free, does not require you to create an account, and it also does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

The KeyCip application allows you to share files in a more secure manner. / © NextPit

Download KeyCip from the Google Play Store.

Coffee Book (iOS)

Coffee Book is an iOS app that caters to coffee purists whose name I didn't even look up although I'm sure there must be a community since everything, ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, can become a niche interest.

Coffee Book allows you to precisely control the preparation of your coffee according to your preferences and the type of coffee you choose. The app also offers several resources where you can learn more about coffee and hone your expertise, even discovering new "roasting" horizons. You also have a statistics component to keep track of your different types of beans, types of coffees brewed, etc.

The app is free, without any pesky ads or in-app purchases and no need for an account. You can buy coffee but the platform used by the application is rather limited in terms of distribution.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

The Coffee Book app is for purists. / © NextPit

Download Coffee Book from the Apple App Store

ExoRadio (Android)

This Android application provides access to thousands of online radio stations, regardless of where you are in the world. The search tool is rather powerful and you can customize your playlists in an extensive manner.

The player itself leaves a little to be desired in my opinion but the rest of the interface is rather clean and ergonomic. The application is free, without any ads or in-app purchases, and does not require you to create an account. Well, on the other hand, you'll have to put up with the ads broadcasted by the stations themselves.

The application obviously works in the background to allow you to do other things while you listen to your station and the developer assures users that a feature which will allow you to cast sound to a connected speaker is in the works, among others.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

You can find many different radio stations on ExoRadio. / © NextPit

Download ExoRadio from the Google Play Store.

zipNship (Android)

As its name suggests, this application allows you to compress one or more files to share them more easily in the ZIP format. Gone are the days of Gmail, which limits you to 25 MB worth of attachments.

The application is very minimalist in nature and above all, discreet to use. It integrates directly into the contextual sharing menu of Android, where you can then simply rename and save your .ZIP folder, and that's that. The application also saves your compressed files and allows you to store them for later retrieval.

The zipNship application is free and contains no ads or in-app purchases. There is no need to create an account, either. The developer claims he is working on a feature to protect compressed files with a password.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

The ZipNShip application allows you to easily compress your large files to share them more easily. / © NextPit

Download zipNship from the Google Play Store.

Ace Attorney Trilogy (Android & iOS)

Well, I've just given you two excellent reasons to flame me in the comments. What shall I say, to rise up, no, I'd even say it differently, to REVOLT by demanding loudly and clearly that I be punished for this affront.

Yes, because the Ace Attorney Trilogy, which compiles all three games from Capcom's cult franchise on the Nintendo DS, was already released on iOS... in 2012. Yes, but the port is FINALLY coming to Android, and in different languages as well, which is why I'm telling you about it.

Oh yes, and the game costs a whopping $22.99. Well, have a good weekend and see you later!

I know, I know, it's very, very, very expensive for a mobile game. But honestly, for $22.99, you get three complete games. And if my memories of playing Nintendo DS serves me correctly, we're looking at around 60 hours of gameplay, and this is at the bare minimum! Personally, I find it less shameless to peddle this title from the start.

For me, Phoenix Wright (the lawyer character whom you play in this game) is an icon, just like Professor Layton. These are games I saw everywhere as a teenager and I'm sure I'm not the only one who was hyped. So if you like narrative games, courtroom dramas, and screaming "OBJECTION!" at every turn, I truly recommend this trilogy.