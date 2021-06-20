Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week!

Like every weekend, we meet on NextPit for our selection of five free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data leeches or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum. Feel invited to take part! :)

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week.

Daynote

Daynote is an application that the NextPit Community made me discover on our forum. It's a very customizable diary and emotional self-tracking app. The interface has a pastel look that is surely designed to evoke the feeling of a notebook or journal that you decorate yourself.

The app offers a lot of options to expand your notes (photos, images, voice notes etc...) and turn them into diary entries while associating them with a dominant emotion via a emoji system. The history of your entries is presented as a calendar, and the interface is overall very pleasant.

Daynote allows you to set a password and also supports locking the calendar via biometric or facial recognition. Also great: All your data is stored locally.

The app contains in-app purchases to unlock additional customization options (as a subscription). In the free version, pop-up ads appear to unlock the one-time use of a premium feature.

Price: free

Ads: yes

In-app purchases: yes

Subscriptions €2.99/month, €14.99/year or one-time purchase €29.99

Account: not required

Daynote works offline and without an account / © NextPit

You can download the Daynote app from the Google Play Store.

Spotify Greenroom

I admit I cheated, since my colleague Ben has already mentioned it in a dedicated article on our German domain. Greenroom is an application based on the Clubhouse principle, a social network based on live voice exchanges in virtual chat rooms.

Unlike Clubhouse, which only lets you access the app by invitation, Greenroom is accessible to everyone from now on. But note that you need an active Spotify account – and yet the app strangely asks you to create a profile specifically for Greenroom.

The app is free, has no in-app purchases and no ads. However, I couldn't find an option to delete my Greenroom profile. This is annoying, especially since it's linked to my Spotify account.

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: Spotify account required

Greenhouse or Clubroom, it's all the same thing – is it? / © Spotify

You can download the Spotify Greenroom app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Daily Babel

Daily Babel is a general knowledge app that brings you a quote, word, historical fact and other fun facts every day according to your calendar.

You can share the different types of content offered with your friends and even consult the iterations of the previous days or months.

It's an unpretentious application and it doesn't hurt to air out your brain with a little bit of culture in this heat, does it?

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: not required

One week with this app and you're ready to shine in society / © NextPit

You can download the Daily Babel application from the Google Play Store.

Darkinator

Darkinator is an application that replicates or rather tinkers with the effect similar to this of the iOS dark mode. Well, don't dream, the application doesn't really darken your wallpaper. It simply automates the wallpaper change when you activate/deactivate the dark mode on your Android smartphone.

So for the effect to be successful, you need to choose two similar images, one of which is slightly darker than the other. Personally, I opted for two images found via the Backdrops app (artist credit: Kxnt).

The app works on all smartphones with dark mode, which is to say, models running Android 10 and later. For Android 7, 8 and 9, the developer has created a custom quick settings widget that allows you to enable dark mode. This even works with some third-party apps. For Android 6 devices, you have the ability to toggle Darkmode with a custom notification.

Price: free

Ads: no

In-app purchases: no

Account: not required

Well, it's still somewhat DIY, but it's still nice / © NextPit

You can download the Darkinator application from the Google Play Store.

Psychofunk

Psychofunk is a platform game in which you control... well, the platforms themselves. The goal is to make a character (that you don't control) cross the level from top to bottom by letting him "fall" from one platform to the one below – and so on and so on and so on.

The character moves forward on his own in a straight line and back and forth along the platform he is on. It's up to you to gauge and have the right tempo to press on the said platform so that it retracts and lets the character fall on the next platform while avoiding that he falls in the void or gets killed.

I like the idea, and the many twists in the gameplay are very ingenious.