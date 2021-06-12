Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Another week has gone and the weekend is upon us again. Each week, we at NextPit meet to discuss our selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught our attention on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, we will try to sieve through the mountain of available apps and curate the very best of the lot - those that are not secretly mining your data or being a microtransaction hell. In addition to our finds, we have also included gems unearthed by the NextPit Community which was shared on our forum, of which we invite you to check out.

Volume Scheduler

Volume scheduler is a volume control application that allows you to automatically change the volume levels of your smartphone according to the time of your choice.

For example, you can schedule your smartphone to go into "Do Not Disturb" mode automatically at a certain time and for a certain period of time, the time of a meeting or an important call.

The application exists in a free version with ads and in a paid version ($0.99). The interface is quite clear and the programming possibilities are very advanced.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: yes, $0.99 / Account: not required

Reach

Reach is a very simple productivity app. You create a goal, assign it a deadline and an inspiring photo. Then it's up to you to see if you want to "augment" that goal with secondary or intermediate tasks.

But you can also leave the page blank to start with, just setting a simple action to accomplish today. Nothing is set in stone, and plans always run into obstacles. With Reach, readjusting your goals is very simple and you can quickly add new tasks as you go. The interface is also very clean and visually appealing.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: Google

Playlist for Spotify

This is an app that the Community on our forum introduced me to. Playlist for Spotify uses photo recognition AI to automatically select playlists on Spotify based on a photo you've taken on your smartphone!

Unfortunately, you have to take a photo at the time, so you can't use a photo from your gallery. The app then offers a list of shortcuts that redirect you to Spotify when you press them.

That's why the recommendations based on my majestic selfie didn't inspire me much. But anyway, it's an original way to force yourself to open your musical horizons.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required (except to access Spotify)

Ava - Movie Assistant

This app is designed to help you discover new movies and/or manage your movie collection, ratings and playlist.

The "Discover" feature can be adjusted in several ways. For example, you can discover action/adventure movies on your favorite streaming services that have a rating above 7/10 and are labeled "superhero".

If you're not looking for a specific movie, you can also explore several lists of movies with different themes. The strong point of this application is its very neat interface and the very powerful search function with detailed and well indexed movie files.

For now, the application is in early access, free and does not require an account. But that could change once the early access is over. I can't see such a neat application, which must have required a lot of resources, not being monetized.

Price: free / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: not required

Memory Stamps

Memory Stamps is an aesthetically pleasing puzzle game that combines some tried and true methods to improve visual memory and help you relax.

The game is very accessible, you are first presented with rich themed illustrations, then after letting you memorize every last detail, several elements of the illustration disappear and using your visual memory, you have to put the illustration back together.

Once in a while, it's nice to have a game that isn't too demanding. That's when you play Zen Mode. The game offers another mode that is more competitive and timed. Personally, I only installed it for its visual appeal. Some "stamps" can be unlocked as wallpaper for your smartphone.