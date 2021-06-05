Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Another week has gone and the weekend is upon us again. Each week, we at NextPit meet to discuss our selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught our attention on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, we will try to sieve through the mountain of available apps and curate the very best of the lot - those that are not secretly mining your data or being a microtransaction hell. In addition to our finds, we have also included gems unearthed by the NextPit Community which was shared on our forum, of which we invite you to check out.

WellPaper

WellPaper is a new application from OneLab, the "experimental" development studio of OnePlus, which is an app combining wallpaper and wellness.

Concretely, this wallpaper is composed of several colored boxes. Each color corresponds to a type of application - communication, social networks, games - and for each colored box, a counter is displayed when you tap the screen to indicate the time spent on the type of application in question.

But the idea is that you don't even have to look at these counters. The wallpaper changes dynamically and the layout of the boxes is supposed to help you visualize and better understand your daily screen time.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

The color and layout of the wallpaper varies depending on your screen time and the apps you use / © NextPit

You can download the WellPaper app from the Google Play Store.

Actie

Actie is a goal and habit tracker that gives you a daily plan sorted by the importance of the tasks you have to do for the day.

Specifically, all you have to do is define the goal or task you plan to do. It can be a repetitive or one-off task with or without a deadline. You can set the priority level, the duration etc... Your goals are then displayed as widgets with a timer.

The interface is beautiful, I find it ultra ergonomic and the app offers a whole section of statistics on your progress and a history of sessions / goals accomplished.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

Actie's interface is its strong point / © NextPit

You can download the Actie application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Eyescream

Eyescream is another wellness app that wants to help you save your eyes from too much screen time. You can find more info on the app's philosphy on its official blog.

Basically, the app invites you to take regular breaks and take your eyes off the screen. You can set the length of the interval between each break as well as the length of the breaks themselves. You can also set the priority of the breaks and even make them mandatory and impossible to ignore.

The application also offers relaxation exercises to do during your breaks as well as a comprehensive dashboard to understand your screen time. Its only flaws are that it has to be paid for and that the application requires very intrusive permissions to run in the background and send you full-screen notifications.

Price: $0.99 / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required.

Eyescream is a bit like OnePlus' Zen mode, but less intrusive and more complete / © NextPit

You can buy the Eyescream app from the Google Play Store.

Keys Air

Well, it's not an app made in France so I'm not going to sing Cocorico, but its developer is from Quebec, so I salute the influence of the French-speaking world in the tech world.

More seriously, Keys Air is a password manager whose two big selling points are its very clean interface and the quick copy/paste function. No ads, no account required and totally offline operation with local storage. What more could you ask for?

Each password is presented as a widget with the logo of the service concerned (Netflix, Spotify, etc...). As explained above, the application allows you to quickly copy one of your passwords with a simple long press on one of the widgets, which is really convenient.

On the other hand, if you can't find the icon of a particular service for one of your passwords, you'll have to go to the cashier and request it from the developer, for a micro-transaction. 3 icon requests will cost you $2.99 and 10 will cost $4.99. There's also a pro version for $1.99 that includes 5 icon requests and gives you access to the random password generator. But none of these in-app purchases are necessary for Keys Air to work properly.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: Yes, $1.99-$4.99 per item / Account: Not required.

Keys Air's monetization is interesting and doesn't affect the user experience, which is rare / © NextPit

You can download the Keys Air app from the Google Play Store.

Huntdown

The supreme and horrifying rip-off that is CyberPunk 2077 still doesn't run smoothly and stably on my PS4, so I have to find alternatives to quench my thirst for 80s retrofuturistic sythwave vibes.

Huntdown, an indie game first released on console, is the perfect stopgap. In pure run-and-gun style, you are plunged into a futuristic universe with strong Blade Runneresque and Robocopian overtones.

Concretely, it is a 2D shooter in which you play as a bounty hunter (3 characters available) and clean the streets of a city in pixel art infested by violence and corruption.

The gameplay is obviously totally arcade and the level bosses are quite varied (I haven't finished the game yet). The full game costs S8.99 and features 20 different levels. But you can download the demo for free.