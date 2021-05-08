Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we at NextPit meet to discuss our carefully curated selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught our eyes on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Each week, I will do my level best to bring you the best possible apps that are not secretly collecting your personal data or performing devious microtransactions behind your back. In addition to our finds, we will also include gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum. Do check out our forums and weigh in with your opinions, too!

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week.

Momedio

Momedio is an app that captures your memories in photos and making them come alive. Once you have snapped a photo, Momedio will let you record a few seconds of sound and embed it into the image.

Yes, I know, you can also take a video as doing so is faster. However, I think that sometimes, immortalizing a moment, a still image, makes the memory much more memorable and far easier to engrave in your memory. It is also nice to be able to augment that visual memory with other sensory elements. I am just waiting for the time when technology catches up and we can "capture" smells as well.

The application is free and doesn't require you to create an account. The only downside that is almost anathema for me is the inclusion of a "Momedio" watermark in each photo. In order to get rid of it, you will have to make a one-time in-app payment of $1.99 which also allows you to unlock additional options such as recording time or image size.

Momedio is also available in French / © NextPit

You can download the Momedio app on the Apple App Store.

Artier

Art with a capital A is without a doubt the field in which I consider myself the most uneducated and uncultured. A project by an independent developer, Artier allows you to discover different works of art, paintings, and artists from a vast collection based on carefully curated selections from major museums, universities, and other institutions from across more than 100 countries worldwide.

It is a gateway to explore the arts, history, people, and wonders of our world. You scroll through a thread and access a detailed record of the works of your choice. There is also a search function which can be handy for socializing.

I know it's unfair for a freelance project that's not meant to be monetized, but I would have loved to have more detailed information in each description box concerning the artwork! However, to do so will require a lot of work and will most probably increase the price of this app to exorbitant levels from being free at the moment.

The interface is quite easy to use, is totally free, does not come with ads or any kind of in-app purchases. It also doesn't require you to create an account to get started. You can even download the artworks and use them as wallpapers or share them.

Artier is a cool and accessible gateway to the art world for the uninitiated / © NextPit

You can download the Artier app from the Google Play Store.

ASMI

ASMI is a breathing exercise app that claims to help you fight stress and other disorders such as insomnia while providing an avenue for meditation exercises.

These breathing techniques are based on the Pranayama yoga discipline. ASMI is completely free and the interface is designed so that the user can learn and perform the breathing techniques without having to interact too much with the smartphone, making it extremely easy to use.

Each exercise is accompanied by instructions (in English) and its corresponding animation. You can choose from preset courses for stress, anxiety, insomnia, and hypertension. However, the application requires you to create an account before getting started.

ASMI offers many breathing/relaxation exercises / © NextPit

You can download the ASMI app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Weatherback Wallpaper

Weatherback Wallpaper is a wallpaper app that allows you to apply a "filter" or raindrop/fog effects to your screen. You can also apply these adaptive effects based on the time of day or the weather in real-time.

You can even enable an animation that lets you wipe such drops off your screen (do bear in mind that such gestures can sometimes get in the way of system-wide gesture shortcuts).

Logically, this app will impact your battery life since it consists of an animated, adaptive wallpaper. The app also contains ads and in-app purchases that will unlock additional filters.

Weatherback applies weather effects to your home/lock screen / © NextPit

You can download the Weatherback Wallpaper app from the Google Play Store.

Pechka

Pechka is the fifth installment in the MazM series, which is a series of narrative games/interactive novels that are also meant to be educational and based on real historical facts or events.

In Pechka, you are parachuted into early 20th century Russia, when the country is going through a period of turmoil after the Russo-Japanese War, and just a few years before the October Revolution kicked off, followed by the upcoming civil war.

The main draws of MazM games are their soundtrack and the historical backdrop that serves as a canvas for the stories that the game narrates. The only problem with these games is their episodic nature. Since there aren't many episodes, developers decided to artificially extend the life of these games by placing each episode behind a virtual currency paywall.

Each episode costs 10 in-game coins to access. When you install the game, you have 50 gold coins to begin with. You can also watch two commercials a day to earn two more gold coins each time, and some levels have a bonus commercial that earns an additional pair of coins.

Why such a sloppy system? Well, this is to entice you to pay the paltry sum of $1.99 each month to access all the episodes at once (you can also buy gold coins on an ad hoc basis, but it is less worth it compared to a subscription). It's a shame that this business model mars an otherwise very pleasant experience.