Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Flexcil

Flexcil is a very popular note-taking app for iPad and is already well known. But it's only just been released on Android. Flexcil is based on a freemium model, so you'll have the basic functions but have to pay with in-app purchases to unlock more advanced features.

In concrete terms, the idea is to be able to open and view PDF files while taking notes – all without leaving the application or having to switch to multi-window or split-screen mode. Originally designed for tablet use, Flexcil obviously supports pen gestures.

I could write 50 paragraphs on every feature of this app but it's best if you try it if you're interested.

Upnote

Yes, another note-taking application. It's the same principle as Flexcil but with a simplified and more intuitive interface and functions. What's nice about Upnote is that the editing process can be done on the fly, without having to go back over the text.

Format, font size/color, add bulleted list, insert photos etc... Everything is quickly accessible from the same screen. You can even add Html elements, spreadsheets or other files with the premium version.

Like Flexcil, its only drawback is its price. A one-time purchase of €14.99 if you want to unlock everything for life or a monthly subscription of €0.82 is required.

Wow Clock

Wow Clock simulates a flip-down clock with a retro look. The interface is so intuitive that it is hidden. No buttons, no indications, you have to swipe to display the settings. A long press selects between the three main modes: clock, timer and stopwatch.

I really liked the animations with the scrolling digital tiles, the timer is also quite nice and allows to play soothing sounds, many clock faces are available to customize your clock.

A "pro" version is available for $2.99 to remove the occasional ad and unlock more features.

Untrack

Untrack is a privacy app that claims to remove tracking data from URLs before sending them to your browser. After installing Untrack, you need to set the app as your default browser.

From then on, any link you click on will go through this application before appearing on the browser of your choice. This is an effective way to protect your privacy, as sites won't know if you're from Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

The developer is working on bypassing Google's AMP pages and shortened URLs. The app costs €2.09, contains no ads and obviously does not require an account.

Smash Legends

Smash Legends is a "brawler", a fighting game inspired by the famous Smash Bros license from Nintendo. You face several opponents in a flying arena and the goal is to inflict enough damage to send your enemies flying in the air and then fall into the void until there is only one left.

Of course, multiplayer and competitive games mean in-app purchases. But personally I downloaded it earlier this week and haven't felt the urge or need to invest any money in it yet.