Tech & Community
NextPit

Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Authored by: Antoine Engels
Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week
© NextPit

Every single weekend, we at NextPit convene to narrow down my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

NEXTPITTV

Each week, I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I also included apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared over our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 free apps of last week.

Get a 30-day Free Prime Gaming
with Amazon Prime Trial

jtx Board (Android)

We begin with an all-in-one productivity application that offers note taking, To Do list creation, and logbooks. The editor is rather powerful as you can set priority level (lots of intermediate notches), assign privacy levels, reminders, tags, and even update the progress of your different tasks.

I really like the fact that you can combine the different elements including notes and To Do lists, between them or group them in a logbook. They are also very easily accessible and modifiable thanks to a simple, clear but also very neat interface. In the free version, jtx Board contains very few invasive ads but frankly, for such a powerful tool, I find the one-time purchase of $2.99 to get rid of ads quite justified.

  • Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes (one-time purchase $2.99) / Account: Not required.
5 apps week 14 2022 jtx board
jtx Board is a very complete all-in-one productivity app / © NextPit

ScoreKeeper (iOS)

This iOS app is supposed to help you keep track of the scores in games that you indulge with friends. Whether it's a board game or a FIFA/Call of Duty tournament between buddies, you can create multiple games in the app and create multiple player profiles. Each one has a counter that you can change according to your preference.

It's a very simple application that is not essential but it's nice, the interface is minimalist in nature and easy to use, and best of all is, it's free without any intrusive ads or in-app purchases.

  • Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.
5 apps week 14 2022 scorekeeper
I would invest $1 in cryptocurrencies every time Ben makes a lame joke. The score of 3534 is only for a single day... (this is not true, just kidding! I obviously didn't invest in crypto). / © NextPit
Get a 7-day Free Apple TV+ trial
Foundation, The Morning Show and more!

Simple Keyboard (Android)

This alternative Android keyboard is the latest product from the Simple Mobile Tools development studio, which is known for its clean, minimalist and "lite" utility applications (gallery, calendar, contacts). Simple Keyboard is a keyboard that requires no special account to use.

The functions contained are quite basic but the keyboard is a complete package in addition to offering a very nice and customizable Material design. If you're not a fan of your native keyboard or GBoard, then this free alternative without any ads or in-app purchases may be worth checking out.

  • Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.
5 apps week 14 2022 simple keyboard
Why do you want to complicate things when you can live simply? / © NextPit

All the timers

No time to fool around? If you are young and dynamic, always on-the-go and disrupting the 3.0 world on your electric scooter (so you don't damage your New Balance 992, and are similar in nature to Steve Jobs because you are a wealth creator too), optimizing your time is a big issue.

The app allows you to create multiple timers and display up to 8 of them at once on a single screen. I figure this can be pretty handy when you're cooking, for example. The application does contain ads that you can get rid of with a one-time fee of $1.99.

  • Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99) / Account: Not required.
5 apps week 14 2022 all the timers
No time to fool around / © NextPit
Get a 30-day Free Prime Video
with Amazon Prime Trial

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

I'm not really a fan of automatic runners where your character is constantly running on rails by himself, and all you have to do is jump at the right time or swipe left/right to avoid obstacles.

But Aerial_Knight's Never Yield has the merit to propose a carefully balanced, artistic direction between street and cyberpunk that I find to be quite cool. The game's soundtrack is also very nice with settings that look like an American metropolis that has been Japanized. Moreover, it's an indie project begun by an artist from Detroit, US, who was inspired by his city and involved many other local artists, so I think it's well worth the $2.99 required to install the game.

  • Price: $2.99 / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

What do you think of this selection? Have you already been able to test some apps on this list? What would be your Android and/or iOS apps of the week?

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing