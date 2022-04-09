Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every single weekend, we at NextPit convene to narrow down my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

jtx Board (Android)

We begin with an all-in-one productivity application that offers note taking, To Do list creation, and logbooks. The editor is rather powerful as you can set priority level (lots of intermediate notches), assign privacy levels, reminders, tags, and even update the progress of your different tasks.

I really like the fact that you can combine the different elements including notes and To Do lists, between them or group them in a logbook. They are also very easily accessible and modifiable thanks to a simple, clear but also very neat interface. In the free version, jtx Board contains very few invasive ads but frankly, for such a powerful tool, I find the one-time purchase of $2.99 to get rid of ads quite justified.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes (one-time purchase $2.99) / Account: Not required.

ScoreKeeper (iOS)

This iOS app is supposed to help you keep track of the scores in games that you indulge with friends. Whether it's a board game or a FIFA/Call of Duty tournament between buddies, you can create multiple games in the app and create multiple player profiles. Each one has a counter that you can change according to your preference.

It's a very simple application that is not essential but it's nice, the interface is minimalist in nature and easy to use, and best of all is, it's free without any intrusive ads or in-app purchases.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

Simple Keyboard (Android)

This alternative Android keyboard is the latest product from the Simple Mobile Tools development studio, which is known for its clean, minimalist and "lite" utility applications (gallery, calendar, contacts). Simple Keyboard is a keyboard that requires no special account to use.

The functions contained are quite basic but the keyboard is a complete package in addition to offering a very nice and customizable Material design. If you're not a fan of your native keyboard or GBoard, then this free alternative without any ads or in-app purchases may be worth checking out.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

All the timers

No time to fool around? If you are young and dynamic, always on-the-go and disrupting the 3.0 world on your electric scooter (so you don't damage your New Balance 992, and are similar in nature to Steve Jobs because you are a wealth creator too), optimizing your time is a big issue.

The app allows you to create multiple timers and display up to 8 of them at once on a single screen. I figure this can be pretty handy when you're cooking, for example. The application does contain ads that you can get rid of with a one-time fee of $1.99.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99) / Account: Not required.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield

I'm not really a fan of automatic runners where your character is constantly running on rails by himself, and all you have to do is jump at the right time or swipe left/right to avoid obstacles.

But Aerial_Knight's Never Yield has the merit to propose a carefully balanced, artistic direction between street and cyberpunk that I find to be quite cool. The game's soundtrack is also very nice with settings that look like an American metropolis that has been Japanized. Moreover, it's an indie project begun by an artist from Detroit, US, who was inspired by his city and involved many other local artists, so I think it's well worth the $2.99 required to install the game.