Top 5 Android and iOS Apps of the Week

Do you love FPS titles, shooting everything in sight? Well, for fans of the Doom series, Mighty Doom debuts after two long years of early access, letting you rip hell. We hope that this list of curated apps will be able to enrich your smartphone usage. Do join us as we explore the top Android and iOS apps that you can try installing this week!

Do be aware that this article is different from our "Free Apps of the Week" edition which is published twice every week. In fact, we invest far more time and effort in this compilation because we not only read about these apps but also thoroughly check them out by downloading and installing them individually. Each app has been examined in depth to ensure it doesn't have any unnecessary in-app purchases or sneaky data collection practices that risk our privacy.

This article is published on a weekly basis, so you can always check our previous "Top 5 Apps of the Week" edition to see whether there was anything interesting that you might have missed. This week, we explore Mighty Doom, a top-down shooter that packs all the adrenaline-pumping gore of previous Doom titles in an interesting format. Without further ado, here are our top picks for the week!

NoteFor (Android and iOS)

It can feel rather therapeutic to write down your thoughts, and let's face it - typing is a far faster method of getting ideas down in a concrete manner. NoteFor makes for the ideal journal or diary app that lets you get down to writing almost straight away. The formatting is easy on the eyes, and you can make some slight tweaks to the theme.

You will be able to retain different diaries - perhaps one for work and another for your personal life. Do take note that while you are encouraged to be verbose, you are still limited by a 1,800-character limit. Of course, those who sign in with an account will have more options such as access to the calendar and saving your entries on the cloud.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required (but recommended)

Download NoteFor from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TrueShot (Android)

Capturing screenshots has become second nature to many of us. It makes it easy to share a wall of text in a jiffy without having to copy and paste so many words. The next time you want to share a screenshot of a photo or some text, you might want to spruce it up with this app known as TrueShot. This screenshot editor is simple enough to use, letting you come up with professional-looking shots in just a few moments.

There are numerous backgrounds to explore. It would be best to get the premium version since that will unlock plenty of other designs and gradients. Alternatively, you can also upload your own background images for a fully customized look. Among the customization options include adjusting the corner radius, padding, and shadow so that the balance of aesthetics and functionality is perfected.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Download TrueShot from the Google Play Store.

Webtoon (Android & iOS)

Do you love webcomics? What about Korean-style webcomics? Webtoon is a very popular app that will appeal to webcomic fans worldwide. Functioning as a repository for webcomics, it offers a slew of different series. When you first launch the app, there are different genres to choose from as well as drawing styles. Keying in your preference, and the algorithm will serve up different comics based on your previous selections.

It is as easy as tapping on the title that piqued your interest and start reading! It is an endless scrolling experience, where you will be able to read all that you want. Of course, you can also invest in the app to gain access to additional comics if the existing offerings are not enough.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Download Webtoon from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Forest: Focus for Productivity (Android & iOS)

Do you have difficulty keeping your hands off your phone even though there are tons of work to be done? Forest: Focus for Productivity is a mindfulness app that adds a layer of gamification to it. It has one of the most adorable focus timers I have ever come across, and I must say that my focus is better now (just a bit) since I tend to look at my growing plant instead of concentrating on my work.

Over time, this seed will grow into a tree. I don't know how many times I have let my tree wither simply because I was too impatient to let the timer run its course. You can set a 10-minute timer at the bare minimum, and it certainly does feel satisfying seeing a forest populated by trees I planted. This is certainly a good way to build time management habits.

You can assign different 'trees' to various tasks for added variety. Want to motivate yourself in a way that you yourself can identify with? Use custom phrases, inserting your favorite quotes and inspiring words to keep you going.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes/ In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Yes

Download Forest: Focus for Productivity from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Mighty Doom (Android & iOS)

Doom is well known as one of the definitive FPS titles around, but is there any way to present the raging Hellwalker in a different manner? There was been Doom RPG before, so why not a top-down shooter instead? This is where Mighty Doom comes in, where you bring hell to...er, hell by making a mess out of hordes of demons in cute, miniature versions of themselves. Unlike your full repertoire of weapons in the FPS, you can have up to 3 unique weapons while ridding hell of its inhabitants. There are also legendary weapons to take note of, and with waves of enemies to go through, it is one endless ride of mindless mayhem after another.

Of course, boss fights are part of the deal which will definitely take some getting used to instead of peering out from your Doom Slayer helmet. Taking the rogue-lite approach, you can chart your growth path to becoming mighty by upgrading your equipment while leveling up. It is interesting to see just which particular build you will end up with at the end of the game.

Not everyone will like it though, but since it is free, why not give it a go and see whether it rocks your boat?