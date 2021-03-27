Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps of the week

It's Saturday and once again the time has come for me to present my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that are worth checking out on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community

Personally, I can see myself using it to see the progress of my weight loss if I decide one day to start working out again and stop ordering pizzas. The application is free but contains ads unless you opt for the pro version (2.39 euros). It is also necessary to have a Google account and the application requires access to your photos.

But the point of Slapse is that the app sends you reminders so you don't miss a single day of photos, sort all your imported photos by date and time, blur some faces (selfie in public) and most importantly create the time-lapse directly from the app.

Slapse, as its name suggests, wants to help you take those famous time-lapse self-portraits taken over several months or even years, showing how time takes its toll (or not).

Selfie - Time Lapse - Slapse. Do you really need more than the genius of this pun to download this app?

You can download Slapse from the Google Play Store.

Systemize

Systemize is a productivity app that focuses on creating a "system" to slowly but surely accomplish a given goal. Specifically, it's all about setting a task to accomplish with a deadline, just like any other planning app.

Then, you can create a whole series of sub-goals to accomplish at a certain time and for a certain duration in order to reach the global goal you have set. While the concept of "systemizing" your tasks sounds like techipster novlanguage straight out of a TEDx conference, I liked the fact that it visually breaks down a task into steps.

Steps that I can visualize and update their status based on their completion rate. I can also pause or reset a sub-goal counter when something unexpected happens in my day-to-day life that disrupts my planned activity.

The application is free and ad-free. However, you need to create an account (email or Google account). Last big flaw, the free version of the app only allows you to create one goal (with several sub-goals/systems).

And I don't recommend you to pay the indecent sum of 39,99 euros that the developers ask for the paid version. I would only use this app to "systemize" a sufficiently large, long-term goal, such as weight loss, a professional project etc...

Systemize is better suited to long or very long term goals, in my opinion / © NextPit

You can download the Systemize app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

DockScreen

DockScreen is a niche app that is meant to be an all-in-one dashboard for your smartphone. Personally, I don't see much use for it since Android invented the notification panel and drop-down menu a few years ago.

But the developers of DockScreen assure us, their app is perfect for keeping your screen on and controlling your smartphone while working or driving.

The app brings together a widget for time and weather, 6 apps of your choice and the idea is to let you juggle your messages, calls, Twitter feed or web search all from one screen.

The app is free but contains some ads and in-app purchases to unlock additional customization options. No account is required though.

DockScreen fills a very niche need in my opinion / © NextPit

You can download the DockScreen app from the Google Play Store.

Glance Weather

Ah, weather apps. I learned the hard way that some NextPit readers are also big fans of weather apps, and that there's a whole community ready to defend this strange passion that I will NEVER disparage again (I've learned my lesson).

So for you, wannabe tornado chasers, Glance Weather is a visually appealing and functionally complete widget that should please you. The widget displays temperature, precipitation, wind and cloud cover all in a compact, yet intuitive way.

The app is free, with no ads or in-app purchases. You can adjust the size of the widget, but I found that all sizes other than the basic one made the information unreadable.

I know there are weather widget fans among you / © NextPit

You can download the Glance Weather app from the Google Play Store.

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Remember the movie Ronin with De Niro and Jean Reno? This game has nothing to do with the movie but it's always nice to slip in a movie reference when nobody asked you, right? No? Okay.

More seriously, since we're talking about references, Ronin: The Last Samurai reminds me of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in terms of gameplay mechanics. A very very abstract resemblance, I grant you. But the whole gameplay is based on 2 buttons: guard and attack.

You play as a 2D Samurai drawn with a wash in the typical style of the Japanese painting movement "sumi-e". Youare placed in an arena facing several enemies that you must eliminate with katana blows. The combat system is based on the principle of posture.

The guard or the attack, you must alternate between these two postures to beat your enemies. By using the guard stance, you can block your enemies' attacks and even perform parries if you block at the right time. Each hit you block raises your stance gauge which, when it reaches the maximum, causes you to lose your guard, making you vulnerable.

This system also applies to enemies. You have to attack them and perform parries in order to raise their stance gauge to break their guard and inflict critical damage. The game is very nice visually, the gameplay is basic but well done and the progression curve seems interesting.

The only hitch is that the in-app store is full of packs and other options to buy weapons, equipment or items to unlock abilities. So it could be that the game was designed as a paytowin that might "force" you to pay once you reach a certain level, blocking your progress with enemies that are far too strong. But I hope I'm wrong.