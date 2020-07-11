The best 5 new apps for Android and iOS this week
This week has been slightly more interesting than the last one in terms of new apps. While waiting for the big releases of games like Apex Legends or Pokemon Unite, I played a turn-based Japanese RPG imagined by the creator of Nier: Automata.
I also found the first photo filter application not to be totally useless as well as other games and productivity applications for iOS and Android. From mobile games to productivity and interface customization applications, here's a list of five new iOS and Android applications that the AndroidPIT community helped me to discover this week.
SINoAlice: a Japanese RPG tactic
This game from Pokelabo (published by Square Enix) was apparently much, much anticipated in Europe since its initial release in Japan in 2017. This can be explained by the fact that SINoAlice was imagined by Yoko Taro, to whom we have to tank for Nier: Automata.
So it's a turn-based RPG tactic. You play as one of five characters on the team. Each character is a manga-fied version of characters from classic tales such as Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, Pinocchio, Cinderella or Little Red Riding Hood.
The turn-based RPGs with a fairy-tale inspired universe with dark/emo sauce are really not my cup of tea. But the soundtrack by Keiichi Okabe (who also worked on Nier: Automata) is really nice. The gameplay mechanics are very simplistic and consist of tapping the screen.
But the RPG aspect with the progression of your character, the improvement of its weapons, its spells, and the management of your energy bar (of mana) makes the phases of combat sufficiently dynamic. There's a whole bunch of micro-transactions and, like any good RPG made in Japan that respects itself, the interface is extremely heavy. Apart from that, it's a great find for fans of this universe.
You can download the game SINoALICE for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Hellrider 3: a dystopian racing game
I didn't play the two previous games but Hellrider 3 is a runner (a game in which your character runs or advances alone) but with horizontal scrolling, not vertical scrolling as it is usually the case.
You play a biker in a dystopian world that evokes the great outdoors in the United States with great highways lined with forests or desert expanses. You must then complete races aboard your motorcycle and avoid obstacles as well as enemies who come to put obstacles in your way.
The game integrates small scenario elements and RPG-lite mechanics to enhance your bike, character, and weapons. The game is really beautiful and its graphic paw reminds me a bit of a game like Firewatch, in a totally different register, certainly.
You can download the Hellrider 3 game for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Soda Dungeon 2: a dungeon-crawler and management game
Soda Dungeon 2 is a "dungeon crawler" type game in which you must explore labyrinthine dungeons before reaching the end boss.
In this game, you have to attract adventurers with your soda to get them to hunt loot in the endless dungeons of the game. This loot can then be used to improve your soda tavern, in an endless cycle based on the mechanics of "idle games".
In concrete terms, you have turn-based combat phases against bosses in the dungeons, but the heart of the gameplay is managing your resources and upgrading your soda tavern.
Basically, you have to manage your team of mercenaries and the investment of the collected loot as well as the development of your tavern, rather than fighting in the dungeons. Idle games aren't for everyone, but if you like management more than action, then Soda Dungeon 2 is for you.
You can download Soda Dungeon 2 for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Quickart: to give your photos a Pop Art or surrealist touch
Quickart is a new photo editing application from Lightricks, to whom we owe the very popular Facetune which comes to smooth and embellish your selfies.
Rather than just retouching photos, Quickart is designed to create artistic snapshots. The application, exclusive to iOS, offers tons of fancy options and filters that it manages to apply almost instantly.
From Pop Art effects to the Kaleidoscope filter to Split Colours, the different options go far beyond a simple Instagram filter, and some offer really cool 3D effects. There are obviously some in-app purchases, free application obliges. But the range of free effects we used at the editorial office is already a very good start to have fun with your photos.
You can download the Quickart application for free (in-app purchases) from the Apple App Store.
RainViewer: yet another weather app
I will never understand the passion that users seem to have for weather applications. RainViewer is a new weather application with the usual basic functions such as weather forecast, temperature, etc. It's a great tool for users who want to know what the weather will be like in the future.
The application has more than 1,000 weather radars worldwide and operates in 90 countries. It can track the history of storm progress up to 48 hours in the past and display predictions up to 90 minutes into the future.
There is a widget to display the app on your home screen and support for 32 languages. There is a subscription that I obviously didn't pay for but the in-app ads displayed at the top of the screen are not annoying anyway.
So if you're going on holiday and want to be sure, down to the last millimeter of rain, if you're going to have good weather, RainViewer is for you.
You can download the RainViewer application for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
What do you think of this selection? Have you already tested some of the applications on this list? What would be your applications of the week? Share your opinions in the comments!
2 comments
Just my two pfennig....... I'll wait for next week's offerings
Well, if nothing else, we can always talk about the weather