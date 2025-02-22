It's that thrilling time of the week again! nextpit invites you to explore the remarkable selection available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This week, we've handpicked five standout titles that have been meticulously assessed for users across both Android and iOS devices. Our carefully chosen selection spans a wide range of genres, including engaging games and must-have productivity tools.

They say you cannot teach an old dog new tricks, but Candy Crush Solitaire brings a new take to the franchise. BUMP! Superbrawl brings about a new way to engage in multiplayer action, strategy, and 1v1 battles. Dream League Soccer 2025 will pit your managerial skills and on-field capability to the test.

myOKR intends to help you get your life on track by keeping you on the straight and narrow, while Super Productivity is an amped-up To Do List that relies on timeboxing and intuitive task management.

If these suggestions don't capture your attention, you'll be delighted to discover that numerous premium apps are currently available for free for a limited period. And for those eager to unearth even more hidden treasures, be sure to check out our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, which we refresh twice each week!

Candy Crush Solitaire (Android & iOS)

Remember the Candy Crush Saga craze all those years ago? Well, King is back with Candy Crush Solitaire, offering a fresh take on the mobile gaming scene by blending the classic TriPeaks solitaire mechanics with the vibrant and engaging elements of Candy Crush Saga. Basically, players aim to clear cards from the board by selecting those that are one rank higher or lower than the current card in play. I feel that this gameplay mechanic offers a faster-paced and more intuitive gameplay experience than traditional solitaire variants.

Of course, I like how several unique features are also included, such as Hold Slot, which allows players to set aside a card for future use, thereby offering a strategic layer to gameplay. There are also Candy Crush Boosters, where familiar power-ups from the Candy Crush universe, like the Color Bomb, make an appearance in card form, helping you out in more challenging levels.

Taking on a more global outlook, this game brings you to exotic locations worldwide, as you can create and decorate postcards from a variety of destinations like Hawaii, Paris, and Japan as you progress through the game. Another useful mechanic to keep gamers involved daily is daily rewards and events, which, I must admit, kept me hooked.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$34.99) / Account required: No

I love the graphics that feature smooth animations and colorful design, but the ads and optional in-app purchases are the only downsides that I can think of. It is nice to see a mobile gaming classic reinvented while offering a different perspective in gameplay, but do make sure you have enough patience to run through the ads, as these tend to ruin the momentum for some.

Download Candy Crush Solitaire from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

BUMP! Superbrawl (Android & iOS)

I’ve always prided myself in enjoying single-player games since I love hogging all the glory in any victory. Unfortunately, that makes me a poor bedfellow when I indulged in titles like Team Fortress in the past. Well, playing BUMP! Superbrawl just revealed one thing – I suck at 1v1 turn-based strategy games, which is what this game is all about. It combines strategic planning with dynamic action, where there is a need for anticipation and clever planning.

To keep things fresh, multiple modes are on offer, such as Brawl, where the first person to score three knockouts in intense duels is the winner, and Zone Capture, where you secure victory by controlling specific areas on the map. Heist lets you collect coins from your opponent while preventing your coins from being stolen, while VIP requires you to identify and eliminate the opposing team's VIP hero.

Heroes on a roster can be collected and upgraded, and like many fantasy games, heroes are all different with their fair share of unique abilities and superattacks. When you have a team of three heroes, the door opens for you to enjoy the strategic depth and customization options to meet various challenges and opponents head-on. The graphics are lovely to look at, with detailed animations and effects.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99-$914.99) / Account required: No

Overall, I found this game to be a compelling addition to the turn-based strategy genre when it comes to mobile devices, thanks to a clever blend of strategic depth, diverse game modes, and vibrant visuals. It is good enough to satisfy casual gamers, while the more competitive ones will also not find themselves shortchanged in terms of challenge.

Download BUMP! Superbrawl from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Dream League Soccer 2025 (Android & iOS)

Ever wondered how your favorite soccer team would perform if you were at the helm, controlling them from the TV remote as though they were playing PlayStation-brand soccer? Well, Dream League Soccer 2025 offers just that experience on your smartphone as it brings together the best of both worlds – strategic team management and dynamic on-field action.

If you are sick and tired of what Electronic Arts has to offer, then Dream League Soccer 2025 is a decent alternative for soccer fans worldwide. I like its special blend of strategic depth, diverse game modes, and vibrant visuals that combine well to deliver an enjoyable experience, be it casual or competitive players.

The graphics are high-quality and smooth, but then again, it also depends on what kind of hardware your smartphone has to run the game. Soccer matches are portrayed correctly, with detailed stadiums and relatively accurate player likeness. It would be nice to have more customization options for teams and leagues with better player transfer mechanics for a more balanced gameplay experience. While the game is free to play, there are various in-app purchases available that help enhance the gaming experience, albeit are not crucial to help you win or progress.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99-$16.99) / Account required: No

If you are sick and tired of what Electronic Arts has to offer, then Dream League Soccer 2025 is a decent alternative for soccer fans worldwide. I like its special blend of strategic depth, diverse game modes, and vibrant visuals that combine well to deliver an enjoyable experience, be it casual or competitive players.

Download Dream League Soccer 2025 from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

myOKR (Android & iOS)

We are already coming to the end of February 2025, and I was reflecting on how far short I have fallen when it came to achieving some of the goals I set for myself at the turn of the year. myOKR happens to be a goal-tracking and habit-tracking app that was specially designed to help users achieve personal and professional objectives via the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) framework.

I like how the user interface is clean and easy to understand, where I can then define ambitious objectives and break them down into achievable key results. I can also monitor progress in real time using intuitive tracking tools. It can also help facilitate the building of positive habits by keeping users accountable with streaks, reminders, and customizable tracking options. Those can be attuned to daily, weekly, or monthly schedules.

What I appreciate most are the gamification elements, where I will be rewarded with badges the more I keep to it, letting me climb leaderboards, achieve milestones, and maintain streaks. The synchronization of this app with my preferred calendars and messaging apps is a seamless affair, so I do not lose a single notification.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Need an app to help you set goals and track your habits? myOKR will come in handy. / © nextpit

I don’t know about you, but there are times in my life when I feel that it is best to leave it to the app to figure everything out. Such is adulting, and myOKR is actually a pretty robust tool for folks like me who want to align my daily habits with long-term objectives. I like how the combination of OKR management, habit tracking, and gamification makes it a valuable companion for personal and professional growth.

Download myOKR from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Super Productivity: To-Do List

Time. It is something that the richest man and the poorest person in the world, and everyone else in between them, has in the same quantity every single day. With that realization out of the way, how about an app that can help me make the most of my time? Enter Super Productivity, a versatile, open-source to-do list and time management app that was specially designed to enhance productivity via integrated task tracking and seamless workflow integration.

I like how I can perform timeboxing and time tracking of my tasks by allocating specific time slots to tasks and monitoring the time spent on each. This has greatly helped me be more focused on the tasks at hand and be more efficient with my time. I also discovered it is able to work with numerous third-party platforms, including Jira, GitLab, GitHub, and OpenProject, letting me manage tasks and track progress across multiple tools from a centralized interface.

Of course, picking this app up is not easy, as there is quite a learning curve involved in taking full advantage of the app. Thankfully, it does not come with any kind of in-app purchases or advertisements but arrives with the full array of features without any additional financial commitment.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Crush your to do list with this app. / © nextpit

I like how Super Productivity ends up as a robust tool for individuals and professionals alike, as it has helped me get back on track for my fitness regime over the week. I am sure the same can also be applied to an office environment, especially for those who are easily distracted and cannot keep their head on when swamped with too many tasks at once. The extensive integration options and user-friendly interface cap off an above-average productivity tool on mobile devices.

Download Super Productivity: To-Do List from the Google Play Store.

With that, we have come to the end of this week's Top 5 apps list! Do check them out and remain tuned to see what we have in store next week!