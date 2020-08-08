Our 5 Android and iOS applications of the week

From mobile games to productivity and interface customization applications, I'll list here the five iOS and Android applications that have impressed me as well as those that the NextPit community has made me discover this week.

Brawlhalla: a Super Smash Bros. as thrilling as it is furious... Brawlhalla is a cross-play fighting game from Ubisoft where eight players compete in an arena. The goal is to eject your opponents from the arena which is composed of a series of platforms located in the void. The more blows you make or take, the harder it will be to get back on the platform once ejected. If you fall in the void you lose. Fighting is frantic and it's every man for himself, like Nintendo's famous Super Smash Bros. fighting game. You can unlock new characters, new weapons and the free-to-play dimension of the game means you'll have to deal with a lot of in-app purchases. But visually, the game is very nice. The gameplay is very tense. You can play against Xbox One, PS4 or Switch players and the game supports Bluetooth controllers. It is competition oriented with classified games and several recurring and/or ephemeral events. I've only played very little so far but the different game modes, the possibility to create private games, and the training mode to perfect her combos promise a very good life span thanks to the depth of the game mechanics.

You can download the game Brawlhalla for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The Everlasting Regret: a dreamlike and poetic experience in Imperial China Tencent's The Everlasting Regret is not a game per se, it's more of an interactive and poetic "experience" based on gameplay. The title adapts the Song of Eternal Regrets, an ancient Chinese poem. This ballad tells the love story between Emperor Minghuang and his favorite concubine Yang Guifei in the eighth century. The game is presented as a series of paintings of Chinese painting on silk scrolls, typical of the Empire period. You solve puzzles by modifying the paintings with three types of brushes (invigorate, erase, and bind). Each interaction between the three brushes and the elements of the canvas will allow you to progress through the poem. Of course, what's really strange about this version is that it comes from Tencent and is completely free and without any ads or in-app purchases. I haven't read the lengthy terms of use and privacy policy, but the requirement to log in to this offline game with a Google or WeeChat account doesn't really reassure me that Tencent isn't monetizing this application.

You can download The Everlasting Regret game for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Motorball: Rocket League in cute and top-down view Do you know about Rocket League? The football game with cars from an indie studio that became a major eSport title bought by Epic Games last year? Personally, I spent hundreds of hours on it on PS4. That's why Motorball, just released on Thursday, August 6th, caught my eye. The principle is the same, you control a car by swiping your finger on the screen and the goal is to kick a soccer ball with your car and score goals to win. Games are 1-on-1, and you can collect various bonuses and boosts to go faster and eliminate your opponents. Unlike Rocket League, Motorball is a top-down game. The controls are simple to use, but the handling requires some time to adapt. The game is quite funny, you can even troll your opponent at the end of the game with contextual messages, like in Rocket League. On the other hand, there are a lot of in-app purchases to unlock more efficient vehicles and other items. In short, the game has pay-to-win mechanics.