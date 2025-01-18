It's that exciting moment once again when nextpit explores the extensive offerings of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to bring you the most remarkable games and applications. This week, we've handpicked a selection of five standout apps and games, each carefully evaluated for both Android and iOS platforms. Our curated list spans a wide range of genres, from captivating games to essential productivity tools.

Haunted House: Multiplayer will certainly provide you with its fair share of jump scares, while Wysa: Anxiety Therapy Chatbot might be just the 'personality' you need to chat things through on a particularly tough day. Khan Academy plays on the fact that some of us out there actually love learning random stuff that might come in useful one day.

Drops: Language Learning Games is the ideal app for those who are still on fire with their New Year's resolution(s) which might include picking up a new language, while Learn Crafts and DIY Arts help you make the most of what you have at home to decorate your space.

If these choices don't pique your interest, you might be pleased to discover that some premium apps are currently available at no cost for a limited time. For those eager to explore, be sure not to miss our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, which we refresh every two weeks!

Haunted House: Multiplayer (Android only)

Do you love giving yourself a good scare once in a while? I do, which is why I decided to check out Haunted House: Multiplayer. This is an interactive horror game that aims to deliver a thrilling multiplayer experience. Of course, the 'multiplayer' aspect brings together teamwork, suspense, and puzzle-solving for an immersive haunted adventure on my mobile device.

You can team up with friends in multiplayer mode not to frag each other, but to explore a haunted house that is chock-full with eerie atmospheres, mysterious objects, and creepy sounds. I also like how we can strategize together to escape the dangers that we come across. Edge-of-the-seat stuff, really!

Venturing into the survival horror genre somewhat, the game also has its fair share of puzzles that need to be solved and objectives to be met before progress is made. This adds more depth to the gameplay beyond simple exploration. I liked the way the game’s sound effects and dark visuals worked successfully to create a spine-chilling environment.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.49-$1.99) / Account required: No

Note that the AI is still not as polished as I would have liked, since it fails to react accordingly at times. Hopefully, future updates will fix this so the immersive experience will not be disrupted. You would need a decent handset to run this game without lag, especially in multiplayer sessions.

Download Haunted House: Multiplayer from the Google Play Store.

Wysa: Anxiety Therapy Chatbot (Android & iOS)

Mental health is such a huge buzzword these days, and I do not deny the importance of managing stress, anxiety, and other emotional challenges. Thankfully, there is Wysa, an AI-driven mental health app designed to assist users in promoting mental well-being.

The empathetic AI chatbot is represented by a penguin, which I found it cute enough to engage with in conversations that helped me process my thoughts and emotions throughout the day. Such interaction, I am sure, was designed to be supportive and non-judgmental. Never once did it provide a snarky remark, quite unlike my group of friends.

I believe that the incorporation of evidence-based methods such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) come in handy to help users manage anxiety, depression, stress, and anger. I just liked having 'someone' to talk to at the end of the day to unload my cares and concerns, never mind it is just an AI.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$179.99) / Account required: No

Note that the free version offers limited access to the AI chatbot and basic self-care exercises, but the premium subscription will provide the full range of self-care tools and exercises. Of course, you can always give the seven-day free trial a go to see if it is a good fit. Otherwise, why not check out text-based mental health coaching sessions with qualified professionals? These will cost $19.99 per session.

Download Wysa: Anxiety Therapy Chatbot from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Khan Academy (Android & iOS)

While it is said you cannot teach an old dog new tricks, an old human can definitely still learn new stuff along the way! Khan Academy happens to be a renowned educational platform that offers a vast array of free resources across a wide array of subjects like mathematics, science, economics, and humanities.

Considering this is a mobile app, you can literally learn no matter where you are in the world, as long as there is an Internet connection, that is! I loved how well the instructional videos were done and the types of practice exercises offered to reinforce what has been taught. It caters to learners from kindergarten all the way to early college levels, with subjects include math, science, economics, and history, among others.

Seeing how everyone has very different timetables, I liked the personalized learning route that allows me to learn at my own pace. Just in case I forget what I've learned, I can always revisit topics as needed. After all, it is not a competition, right? I can progress to more advanced material whenever I am ready.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

You are never too old to learn new things, so why not begin with Khan Academy? / © nextpit

I found the Khan Academy app to be a valuable educational tool for learners of all ages, considering how my mental faculties have slowed down ever since I entered my 40s. I loved how it offers a wealth of resources across various subjects, and the commitment to providing free, high-quality education is another plus point in my book. It does not hurt to have a user-friendly design, either.

Download Khan Academy Film Camera from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Learn Crafts and DIY Arts (Android only)

Want to pick up a new skill this year? How about figuring out some arts and crafts projects? This app is a comprehensive platform designed to inspire and guide users through a multitude of crafting projects. I like the amount of tutorials provided that come in handy for both beginners and advanced crafters.

Surely many of us have all kinds of bits and bobs lying around the house, and I found making full use of the stuff somewhat...therapeutic. With this app, I can explore projects ranging from simple papercrafts to intricate designs in sewing, painting, and holiday decorations, although sewing isn't really up my alley.

I love how many of the crafts utilize inexpensive or recycled materials, which in turn makes it accessible for those who want to create without plonking down a significant financial investment. It is also nice to see the app provide ideas tailored for various holidays, such as Halloween, Christmas, and Easter.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.49-$59.99) / Account required: No

Pick up some nifty art and craft skills with this app. / © nextpit

Note that launching the app will most probably send you a subscription prompt, which can be off putting. While you can bypass that by clicking the cancel button, it can be rather intrusive as I am sure some might have accidentally paid. The presence of frequent ads and pop-ups related are also negatives, but hey, let's learn to look at the glass half full, all right?

Download Learn Crafts and DIY Arts from the Google Play Store.

Drops: Language Learning Games (Android & iOS)

Are you traveling overseas this year? Will you be stopping by a country with a totally different language? Why not pick up the local language now, which will surely impress the locals as you make an attempt to communicate with them in a language other than English? This is where Drops: Language Learning Games comes in, an innovative app designed to make language acquisition engaging and efficient.

I like how it employs custom illustrations for each word which will surely sit well with visual learners, facilitating better memory retention through visual association. The sessions are also adequately short and focused, stressing on 5-minute learning sessions that promote consistent daily practice without overwhelming my mid-40s brain.

Having an aspect of gamification is also another plus point since it makes vocabulary-building enjoyable. It made me feel like I would have missed something out if I had not checked in with the app that day. Most importantly, it supports more than 45 languages, including lesser-known ones like Maori and Yoruba for those who love expanding their horizons.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($7.99-$99.99) / Account required: No

Overall, I'd say Drops: Language Learning Games is a valuable tool for those looking to expand their vocabulary in a new language via short, engaging sessions. I like the emphasis on visual learning and gamified experience, but it does not venture into more complicated territory like comprehensive grammar instruction.

Download Drops: Language Learning Games from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

With that, we have come to the end of the list for this week. Stay tuned for a whole new bunch next week!