Apple WWDC 2022 schedule is here: Keynote, iOS 16, and more!

Apple has officially confirmed the WWDC or Worldwide Developers Conference schedule and what to expect next month. The event will be held primarily online with mostly pre-recorded videos while select developers will be allowed to attend physically at the Apple Park campus.

TL;DR

The event will kick off with a keynote available to all.

Changes and features to iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be announced.

The official event tagline is "Swiftly approaching."

Not only will developers be treated to several programs that the company has prepared, but fans will have access too. The event will kick off with Apple Keynote on June 6, 10AM Pacific Time which will be streamed on Apple's website, Developer app, Apple TV, and YouTube. It will be followed by Platforms State of the Union at 1PM available via the developer app and website.

iPhone 13 mini will also be eligible for iOS 16 upgrade / © NextPit

The last program for the aforementioned day is the Apple Design Awards where Apple will showcase and recognize the different creativity and technical expertise from its developer's community. This can also be viewed through the Apple Developer app and website.

iOS 16, watchOS 9 will be officially announced

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the event is when the latest software updates will be introduced by Apple. It is already expected that changes to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 will all be presented.

There are very little details were available along with the promotional image with silhouettes of colorful 3D avatars and tag line of "Swiftly approaching." Presumably, one can anticipate an addition of features or improvements to the different services of Apple. Of course, we can only confirm all of this next month.

