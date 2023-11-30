Apple's Hot-Selling Watch Series 9 is Back at Best Price of $329

Black Friday may be over, but there are still a few great offers hanging around, including those from Apple. For instance, the Watch Series 9 was one of the best-selling smartwatches from the recent sale, so if you missed buying one, there's a comparable deal that knocks $70 off its usual price at $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch variant being listed is the 41 mm GPS-only and is available in slim color choices. You only get to choose the starlight or light gold and the red, with both having the sports band. At the same time, you will need to apply the $60 coupon code before checking out, saving you 18 percent of its price.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is a worthwhile purchase

Although the Apple Watch Series 9 keeps the rectangular form and premium build of the Watch Series 8, there are a few notable upgrades elsewhere. At the front is the same 1.7-inch touch display, but this is touted to be a lot brighter than the panel on the predecessor. This is protected by strengthened glass, while the watch has an IP6X dust certification and 50-meter waterproofing.

Under the hood is a new Apple S9 chipset, which enables faster performance and a new gesture-based feature called Double Tap. In addition, the chip also allows for improved Siri usage and support for on-board processing. Meaning, you can run Siri with more complex commands and even without an internet connection on your watch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 have a new gesture-based feature called Double Tap. / © Apple

Despite all speed enhancements, the Watch Series 9 has the same modest battery life of 18 hours. For lighter usage, the smartwatch can last more than a day, and if you turn on some optimizations and the low-power mode, you can get a few days or so from a single charge. There is no problem charging the watch, thanks to fast and wireless charging support.

In the software department, the Watch Series 9 runs on watchOS 10, which introduces a new stacked widget layout and NameDrop. Apple added new sports features such as tracking your Power Zones and compatibility with different bike sensors. Alternatively, our colleague has a made rundown on all the major features of watchOS 10 here.

What features do you look forward to using the most from the Apple Watch Series 9? Do you think Double Tap is an essential function?