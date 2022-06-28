Apple Watch Series 8 may feature a two-year old chip, low power mode

Apple's Watch Series 8 smartwatch which is expected to arrive later this fall might disappoint fans. The latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is not going to announce a new custom processor, but instead will utilize the same chipset that was found on the Watch Series 6 and Watch Series 7 .

Apple Watch Series 8 processor and design

Getting a faster chipset for this year's Watch Series 8 is likely not a major priority for Apple Instead, the smartwatch will bring notable changes to the design and health/fitness tracking functions. It also mentioned before that the 8th gen Apple Watch could come with a thinner, more sleek look, which is a big change seen in many years.

In terms of performance, the current S7 dual-core processor on the Watch Series 7 is identical to the older S6. The latter offers 20 percent faster processing speed than the S5 chip of the Watch Series 5 from three years ago. Unsurprisingly, most manufacturers usually unveil a new chipset every few years unlike with smartphones which receive yearly hardware updates.

The leaker is hinting that a Low Power mode will be introduced for this year's Apple smartwatch. This mode will extend the battery life of the watch by pausing background processes and activities. Ultimately, it is the same function found on smartphones and tablets.

Watch SE 2 to boast a larger display

Apple could also launch the more affordable Watch SE 2 running on watchOS 9. Allegedly, the smartwatch will sport a wider display than its predecessor. Both the Watch SE 2 and Watch Series 8 could eventually present larger batteries in order to compensate for the increased screen size.

Other rumored features of the Apple Watch Series 8 included the new body temperature sensor and a possibly higher ATM water-resistant rating. The company may also improve the emergency SOS service through the added satellite connectivity feature similar to the upcoming iPhone 14.

Knowing the processor, do you think it will not be a dealbreaker before buying Watch Series 8? Let us know your answers below.