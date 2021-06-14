Apple Watch to get major health update in 2022

The Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be getting a major update as far as sensors are concerned. Among other things, the smartwatch is said to come with a glucose monitor and a temperature sensor. This could be exciting for diabetes patients as well as for fighting pandemics.

Apple hasn't even unveiled the Series 7 yet, which doesn't stop the first rumors from appearing about its successor, namely the Apple Watch Series 8. As Bloomberg reports, Apple is said to have originally planned a glucose sensor for this year's Watch – but it won't be ready in time. It would be a great relief for diabetics to be able to keep track of blood sugar levels without the need for spikes or separate hardware – assuming the optical sensors prove to be sufficiently accurate.

Bloomberg further reports that the Apple Watch Series 8 will also get a temperature sensor. With the Apple Watch being the best-selling wristwatch ever, the data could then be an important tool for fighting the next pandemic. After all, infections are often accompanied by a fever; and an increase in resting heart rate.

Yes, smartwatches with body temperature and pulse sensors have been around for a long time. But no other manufacturer than Apple has the extremely wide wearable hardware distribution, the connections and, increasingly, the trust to handle such sensitive user data as body temperature and resting pulse.

The iPhone can already be unlocked with the Apple Watch. Future generations will also use UWB to open the front door, the car or the hotel room. / © NextPit

Small update for Apple Watch Series 7

So what's left for this year's Apple Watch Series 7? According to the Bloomberg report, the Series 7 will get a faster processor and better wireless connectivity. The display is said to be closer to the front panel thanks to a new lamination technology, which usually benefits the contrast and overall display readability in sunlight. It should also come as no surprise if UWB is in the mix.

Further, Bloomberg reports, along with the Watch Series 7, a new Apple Watch SE will be unveiled, as well as a more ruggedized version for athletes. We're expecting the next-generation smartwatches at the September keynote, where Apple usually unveils the new iPhones as well.