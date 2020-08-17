Apple Watch SE: cheaper smartwatch to replace Series 3

The concept behind the iPhone SE is well known by now. Take a well-known design and combine it with current technology. Apple will now allegedly pursue this idea with a new Apple Watch.

The recently introduced second-generation iPhone SE incorporates the latest smartphone technology, which we already know from the iPhone 11. The whole thing is packaged in the shape of the iPhone 8. In short: old-fashioned design in combination with current technology.

This combination allows Apple to offer a cheaper smartphone without sacrificing performance. At the same time, the device is likely to receive updates for many years to come – Apple's A13 chip makes it possible.

According to the Leaker Komiya, Apple will now apply a similar method to the Apple Watch. An Apple Watch SE, which represents a similar approach, is to be released next March.

Apple Watch SE

- Old design

- Replacement of Series 3

- S6 & W4 chip

- All 16GB

- Only Aluminium model

- Digital Crown with haptic feedback?

- Bluetooth 5.0

- international SOS calling (only cellular model)

- Coming next March

— Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 16, 2020

Apple Watch SE: current technology in a familiar design

As you can read in the Leaker's tweet, the Apple Watch SE is supposed to replace the Series 3; adopt the design of the old Smartwatch. Inside, however, the latest technology is at work.

The S6 and W4 chips are on board. These two upgrades are currently predicted for the Apple Watch Series 6 – the new high-end model expected this fall. At the same time prices are expected to remain at the level of Series 3.

In opposition to the top model, Apple is supposed to save itself a wide product range and offer the cheap SE model only in aluminum and probably only in 42 mm. The latter detail is not yet certain. One should also not hope for an always-on display. The Apple Watch SE should be available in silver, space grey, and gold.

Up to now, Apple had only kept older models of its Smartwatch in the program in order to be able to offer cheaper variants. An Apple Watch SE would mean a change in this tactic.