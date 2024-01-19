Apple Vision Pro Won't Get Netflix and YouTube Apps at Launch

Apple is scheduled to open pre-orders of the Vision Pro starting today, while the actual shipment should start next month. Alongside the pre-order timing, Apple is also launching the Vision Pro App Store. It is now reported that a few major streaming apps won't be supported on the headset, which is a surprise given the Vision Pro is tagged as a premium media consumption device.

Apps for Apple's Vision Pro are essentially categorized as a native or an iPad port. The latter means, the existing iPad apps will be tweaked to work with the visionOS platform and to run on the Vision Pro. Hence, it's easy to assume that many of these developers will provide support eventually. It turns out it's a different case that is shaping up and may disappoint early adopters.

Which apps will be available on Apple Vision Pro

In a report of Bloomberg, both YouTube and Spotify have recently confirmed that they won't launch their respective apps for Apple's Vision Pro. Instead, users are given the option to use Safari to access either streaming services, which could drop many features and reduce the immersive experience.

Similarly, Netflix earlier released a statement that it won't also develop a standalone app for the Vision Pro. However, the streaming giant has stated that its service will be available for Vision Pro users through the web.

Apple's Vision Pro runs on visionOS and has its app store. / © NextPit

As for Meta, it stated that many of its social media apps, such as Instagram and Facebook, will not be released to the Vision Pro App Store for now. Despite that, Meta did confirm that they may introduce these apps later.

Right now, it appears that many of these prominent companies and third-party developers are waiting on how the launch of Vision Pro will play out. So there's a chance that some of them may change course and support Apple's Vision Pro in the end.

Regardless, Apple said numerous third-party apps like Disney+ and Max are available on the Vision Pro App Store at launch in addition to the first-party apps.

Apple Vision Pro in practical applications

Apart from the mainstream apps, Apple expects the headset will be popular in education and health care segments, where the device serves as a training system.

The Apple Vision Pro can be pre-ordered on January 19, 5:00 PM in the US. Apple plans to ship the wearable by February 2. A global roll-out is tipped to follow, with the UK, Canada, and China getting the headset next.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro? Do you think it will be a hit once it launches? We look forward to hearing your opinion in the comments.