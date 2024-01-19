Hot topics

Apple Vision Pro Won't Get Netflix and YouTube Apps at Launch

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Screenshot 2023 06 05 at 20.24.09
© Apple, edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple is scheduled to open pre-orders of the Vision Pro starting today, while the actual shipment should start next month. Alongside the pre-order timing, Apple is also launching the Vision Pro App Store. It is now reported that a few major streaming apps won't be supported on the headset, which is a surprise given the Vision Pro is tagged as a premium media consumption device.

Apps for Apple's Vision Pro are essentially categorized as a native or an iPad port. The latter means, the existing iPad apps will be tweaked to work with the visionOS platform and to run on the Vision Pro. Hence, it's easy to assume that many of these developers will provide support eventually. It turns out it's a different case that is shaping up and may disappoint early adopters.

Which apps will be available on Apple Vision Pro

In a report of Bloomberg, both YouTube and Spotify have recently confirmed that they won't launch their respective apps for Apple's Vision Pro. Instead, users are given the option to use Safari to access either streaming services, which could drop many features and reduce the immersive experience.

Similarly, Netflix earlier released a statement that it won't also develop a standalone app for the Vision Pro. However, the streaming giant has stated that its service will be available for Vision Pro users through the web.

Apple Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro runs on visionOS and has its app store. / © NextPit

As for Meta, it stated that many of its social media apps, such as Instagram and Facebook, will not be released to the Vision Pro App Store for now. Despite that, Meta did confirm that they may introduce these apps later.

Right now, it appears that many of these prominent companies and third-party developers are waiting on how the launch of Vision Pro will play out. So there's a chance that some of them may change course and support Apple's Vision Pro in the end.

Regardless, Apple said numerous third-party apps like Disney+ and Max are available on the Vision Pro App Store at launch in addition to the first-party apps.

Apple Vision Pro in practical applications

Apart from the mainstream apps, Apple expects the headset will be popular in education and health care segments, where the device serves as a training system.

The Apple Vision Pro can be pre-ordered on January 19, 5:00 PM in the US. Apple plans to ship the wearable by February 2. A global roll-out is tipped to follow, with the UK, Canada, and China getting the headset next.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro? Do you think it will be a hit once it launches? We look forward to hearing your opinion in the comments.

Via: Bloomberg

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing