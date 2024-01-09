Hot topics

Apple Vision Pro Availability – Here's What You Are Getting for $3500

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Apple Vision Pro US Price availability
© Apple
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

In the latest press release, Apple has announced that the Vision Pro will be made available on February 2 in the USA after the headset was first introduced last year. It will be sold from both retail and online stores. And before the shipment, pre-orders are set to start on January 19 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time. 

The announcement was preceded by recent reports that the company plans to release the spatial headset in the country by early February. It was forecasted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that Apple has begun shipping the Vision Pro to several warehouses across the States.

There was also a chatter that the iPhone manufacturer has started flying and training some employees in their headquarters in respect to the usage and set up of the Vision Pro. At the same time, a wider briefing sessions are planned for Apple's retail employees on January 21, corroborating with the new timing.

Apple Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro is bundled with a Solo Knit and Dual Loop bands for adjustable fit. / © Apple

Unfortunately, there was no word or hint whether the Vision Pro should see a wider global availability aside from the US. But in Gurman's report, the UK, Canada, and China are the next markets the wearable will be available.

What accessories included in the Apple Vision Pro packing?

Apple is confirming the retail packaging details for the headset. Particularly, the variant comes with a 256 GB storage and bundled with a Solo Knit and Dual Loop bands. Along with the Light Seal, Apple is also throwing in cushions, polishing cloth, and a protective front cover. Meanwhile, the external battery pack is shipped with a USB cable and adapter.

The costs for Zeiss readers and prescription inserts are also revealed. In the US, the add-on readers cost $99 while the optical inserts retail for $149 per headset.

There are surprising changes with the battery life rating of the Vision Pro included in the press release, too. According to Apple, the Vision Pro has an estimated 2.5 hours of video playback, up 30 minutes from the previous estimate.

Are you intending to invest in the Apple Vision Pro? Or would you first intend to test the wearable before deciding to buy? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Apple

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing