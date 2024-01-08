Apple's Vision Pro May Launch Outside the US Sooner Than Later

Following the announcement of Vision Pro last year, Apple is set to launch the VR/XR headset in the first quarter of 2024. While Apple didn't specify which exact date on when we can expect the device to arrive, reports continue to narrow down the timeline. And now a fresh forecast indicates of an imminent release by February and could be followed by a wider roll-out afterward.

Apple Vision Pro US availability

According to the latest newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is said to have commenced the distribution of the headset to warehouses in the US. This means that the headset should arrive at Apple retail stores in the coming weeks while the actual sale should start in February.

Furthermore, it was added in the report that Apple has planned to hold briefing and training sessions for its retail employees on January 21. It was not indicated which product the sessions are for, but it's likely referring to the use and sales of the Vision Pro.

Buying the Apple Vision Pro could be required for custom fit headband and LightSeal sizes. / © Apple, edit by nextpit

The leaker added that Apple would hold another global announcement in related to the opening sale of the Vision Pro around next week, which is a week after the opening of CES 2024. The timing would somehow take the limelight from the annual tech show.

Gurman believes Apple may allow customers and fans to pre-order the headset online ahead of the actual sales. However, those who pre-ordered could be required to set an appointment to visit and pick up the device from a select store, which would involve fitting the right glasses prescriptions and headband sizes.

Apple Vision Pro may launch in more countries afterward

Although Apple has said before that the Vision Pro would only arrive in other countries “later” in the year, Gurman speculates Apple may expand the availability of the wearable immediately after the US launch. Countries like Canada, China, and the UK are considered the next markets where the headset will be launched.

Lastly, the Vision Pro costs a $3500, it's unclear how much it will retail outside stateside. Apple does not expect to sell the headset very much at first due to ultra premium positioning. Rather, it is rumored to introduce a cheaper Vision Pro version possibly called Vision Lite or Vision in 2025 and followed by the Vision Pro 2 sometime in 2027.

Are you intending to test the Vision Pro? Do you think its applications will be useful in your case? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this in the comments.