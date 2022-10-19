The new Apple TV 4K (2022) is now remarkably better and cheaper

The Apple TV 4K (2022) is one of the devices announced by the Cupertino giant besides the refreshed iPad . Unlike last year's smart hub streamer, the 3rd gen Apple TV 4K comes with noteworthy hardware upgrades. And above all things, it is also cheaper than before.

TL;DR

Apple's 3rd gen Apple TV 4K gets a new A15 chipset.

It is also thinner and lighter.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) starts at $129 for the 64GB variant.

This year's TV 4K is drastically reduced in terms of size but with the same boxy shape. Compared to the previous generation, the new device is 50 percent lighter and 10 percent thinner. Apple says this was the result of incorporating the Apple A15 Bionic chipset that ditches the cooling fan.

Apple adds that the Apple TV 4K (2022) has a 50 percent faster processor and 30 percent better graphics performance. And along with an A15 SoC, connectivity is improved with the addition of Wi-Fi 6. There's also an added Ethernet jack, particularly on the 128GB variant. The latter benefits from the Thread mesh network, which is essential in Matter-ready smart home devices.

As regards the output quality, Apple's TV 4K now supports HDR10+ on top of the Dolby Vision standard. Likewise, audio features are retained in everything from Dolby Atmos to Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound. Additionally, the smart box runs on the latest tvOS and comes with integration to Apple's other services including Apple Music, Fitness+, and Arcade.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 128GB variant that features an Ethernet port and Thread mesh network / © Apple

Apple TV 4K 3rd gen price and availability

The Wi-Fi-only model of the Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage will start at $129. It is $50 cheaper than the 2nd gen version, which is now down to $109. Meanwhile, the 128GB Apple TV 4K that boasts an Ethernet port and Thread network is priced at $149.

Both variants are available for pre-order and bundled with a Siri Remote that charges through a USB-C port. Shipping is scheduled to start on November 4. Unsurprisingly, Apple stated that it has stopped selling the Apple TV HD in its online stores.