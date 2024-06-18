The recently introduced iPad Pro powered by the M4 chip is Apple's thinnest product to date. In the future, however, more devices are expected to follow in its footsteps and the super slim trend. Recent reports have shed light on these plans.

Apple's latest tablet is noticeably thinner than its predecessor, where the faster M4 chip packs quite a punch while maintaining the previous battery life rating. The iPad Pro's chassis does not seem to suffer from any structural weakness, having moved on from past issues that plagued previous models. Remember the MacBook keyboards released between 2015 and 2019? Specially designed to be thin, they suffered from reliability issues. Thankfully, it looks like the latest tablet is robust enough, paving the way for slimmer devices in moving forward that are reliable and robust enough.

Apple iPad Pro: Template for a thinner iPhone and more

The normally well-informed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman revealed additional details about Apple's future plans in his Power On newsletter. Recently, the company lost interest in developing increasingly thinner and lighter hardware, as the shock of the terrible keyboards may still have lingered in the minds of those responsible. The new iPad Pro has shifted the paradigm.

According to Gurman, the company plans to roll out a significantly thinner iPhone 17 which is scheduled to launch in 2025. At the same time, efforts are also being made to developer a thinner MacBook Pro and Apple Watch. "The latest iPad Pro is supposed to mark the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that are intended to be the thinnest and lightest products in their category worldwide," Gurman mentioned.

There were already rumors circulating last month, citing Apple working on an "iPhone 17 Slim". According to these rumors, several variants have allegedly been tested internally.

Shortly after Bloomberg's report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote something similar about the Apple Watch. The Series 10 is touted to receive a new design. In addition to a larger display, the next smartwatch version is expected to shed some weight. Like the Watch Ultra, the case is supposed to grow from a maximum of 45 to 49 mm. The smaller model is said to offer a 45 mm chassis instead of the current 41 mm.

He does not foresee any major changes for the Ultra model, though. If the production line allows it, Apple could, however, offer us new case colors. Just like before, there is once again talk of a black model.

Do you think moving in this direction will also influence Android smartphone manufacturers to adopt a thinner and more robust chassis? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.