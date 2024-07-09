Hot topics

Siri with Generative AI Features Could Arrive on iPhones in 2025

wwdc2024 12
© Apple / Screenshot: nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apart from the suite of AI features that comes with Apple Intelligence, Apple also introduced an upgraded version of Siri that will supposedly arrive later this year. As it turns out, not all the new capabilities of the assistant would arrive on the iPhone this year based on a new rumor.

A smarter Siri won't be ready for another year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cited an unnamed source via his Power On newsletter. In the report, he mentioned the majority of Siri's new features are set to arrive first on iOS 18.4 Beta which is expected to be available to developers and testers in January 2025.

Meanwhile, only sometime in spring 2025 will these be shipped to public users via the definitive version of the said firmware. It was specified these major Siri features will be delayed, including support for onscreen awareness and taking actions in and across first and third-party applications on the iPhone.

WWDC 2024 announcements of iOS 18 features
My impression is that Siri has become a useful and intuitive component of using Apple gadgets. / © Apple

Essentially, these functions give Siri wider access to content across different apps, utilizing these when performing actions prompted by users. For instance, you can ask the assistant to play the song your contact recommended on iMessage or command Siri to send specific photos to a recipient without lifting a finger.

What is likely coming to Siri this year

Gurman added some enhancements are still in the pipeline for a release this year, which cover the redesigned animation when Siri is in use as well as the integration of ChatGPT with Apple's assistant. These two changes are likely part of the iOS 18 update, which should be ready this fall.

Now, it remains unclear which of these upcoming Siri upgrades will be affected by Apple's plan to limit selected generative AI features availability to non-European countries. Apple mentioned it will not release Apple Intelligence, the new iPhone Mirroring, and the updated ScreenPlay tool in Europe due to the bloc's Digital Markets Act regulation.

With these developments, Apple's roll-out of Apple Intelligence is shaping up as a stretch and patchy, especially if you add that the AI is only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and the new iPhone 16 series.

What are your thoughts on Apple's plans? Do you think this makes Apple Intelligence less exciting as its release is delayed? Let's hear your opinion in the comments.

Source: Bloomberg

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
