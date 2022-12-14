Apple to allow sideloading of thirds-party apps on iPhones starting with iOS 17

Apple is preparing to allow sideloading of third-party apps and stores to iPhones according to a latest report. The move was seen after the European Union approved the Digital Markets Act, setting a deadline for companies to open their platforms and services. It adds that changes could happen as early as next year's iOS 17.

Like with the Common Charger regulation, Apple is the most affected brand if the EU's new legislation comes to fruition. But Bloomberg states that Apple is currently developing to make iOS's framework open. The improvements will result in other developers offering ways for iPhone users to install apps outside the Apple Store.

iPhones may support messaging interoperability

Apart from the applications, it would also enable alternate payment channels that are not tied and restricted to excessive fees in place. At the same time, interoperability with messaging services could be added. It could even make Apple adopt the RCS standard used on Android. However, they are yet to decide on this matter.

Despite already adhering to the legislation, the Cupertino company iterated that allowing its customers to sideload apps and services would undermine the security that comes with Apple's software. Fortunately, added measures are also planned and will be established to help safeguard users.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Mini Get the discounted iPhone 13 Mini from Amazon. To device database

While many of these initiatives will benefit users in the end, Apple mentioned that they are using a large chunk of their resources to bring these necessary changes. In addition, they are not brushing off the idea that the real development of iOS could be affected, and that core features will deteriorate.

The DMA was signed in November this year, but Apple and other companies have until March 6, 2024, to comply with the requirements. After the said period, the EU commission can fine violators. Do you think that this law should also be applied to other regions like the US and Asia? Let us know your thoughts on this.