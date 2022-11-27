Fix the impossible: Apple's foldable iPhone to use self-healing displays

Beyond Apple, more manufacturers are starting to heavily invest in foldable devices. Recent reports hint that the company's first foldable device won't be ready anytime soon. And there might be a plausible reason it is taking longer for Apple to introduce one as they might be waiting for a self-healing display.

A new patent filing has been spotted by Patently Apple which reveals a self-healing display that Apple might have been developing for years. Although the patent does not directly mean it will be utilized in the upcoming iPhone Fold, the technology discussed provides an interesting take on how foldables could be improved.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Save big on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Black Friday deal. To device database

Apple's future foldable iPhone and iPad may feature self-healing displays

Based on the description and graphical representation, Apple may use a cover layer augmented by a second layer on top. The latter in question is the self-healing layer on which dents and scratches may be healed if ambient heat or light is applied. The healing could also be initiated by other factors like an electric current present while charging the foldable device.

Additionally, it mentions a flexible region where the mechanical hinge is adjacently positioned. In this area, a third layer is introduced that is composed of transparent dielectric materials. These materials could then help stimulate the needed heat or electricity of the self-healing layer.

Apple's self-healing foldable display / © Patently Apple

Apple may also use the same approach on non-folding devices. But because of the feeble structure accompanied by today's foldable devices, self-healing would be better suited in folding form factors.

It's too early to tell if we will eventually see this breakthrough technology on Apple's first folding device which is rumored to be launched in 2025. Do you think that timeline will already be too late for the Cupertino company?