Upgrade Your iPad: Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2 If You Hurry

The display has always been the key feature that makes Apple's iPad tablets phenomenal portable computers. In fact, this can even be upgraded if you pair it up with an active Apple stylus or pen . Amazon now has the Apple Pencil 2nd generation back to $89, instantly saving you $40 (31 percent off).

While the price is not the lowest recorded ($85), it is still relatively one of the best listings we've seen for the Pencil 2. It is even $10 cheaper compared to the typical discounted price we usually see. Additionally, you don't need to wait for Prime Day to take advantage of the deal as it is already live from the giant retailer, although this might only run for a few days more.

How an Apple Pencil upgrades your iPad

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models as well as the iPad Mini 6 we reviewed. It comes with precise writing along with a low latency output that mirrors the natural handwriting experience of a traditional pencil. There is also a tilt and azimuth support on top of hover support, which further enhances the usability of the pen.

What's more, the Pencil 2 automatically works with the apps and services on a paired iPad. For instance, it will adapt to the interface of the canvas when you're drawing or editing photos. At the same time, it is integrated with the mark-up tools when editing a document or signing a paper.

Apple Logic Pro for iPad Pro features music creation and editing. It can also utilize the Apple Pencil to create sound waves. / © Apple

Unlike the Pencil 1st gen which uses a male connector when charging, the Apple Pencil 2 charges wirelessly. You can just magnetically attach it to the side of an iPad Air or iPad Pro, which also initiates Bluetooth pairing.

