Tech & Community
NextPit

Repair no more! Apple will not fix missing or stolen iPhones

2 min read 2 min 1 Comment 1
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Repair no more! Apple will not fix missing or stolen iPhones
© NextPit

Apple will no longer repair damaged iPhones labeled as lost or stolen according to the latest internal memo that circulated online. If true, authorized repair shops and service providers of Apple around the globe will be instructed not to fix iPhones that are found in the GSMA device registry reported as missing.

NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Apple to deny repair for lost iPhones.
  • GSMA device registry is used to validate the device status.
  • An invoice could be required before repairing your Apple device.

For starters, certified Apple repair technicians are using GSMA or Mobile Genius registry to check the status of the device. Once they find that the iPhone is labeled missing or stolen through the device registry then they have the right to deny the service, says in the memo. These reported incidents are first validated by government authorities before they are sent to the respective registry.

An invoice is needed before fixing locked or missing iPhones

Not only reported missing iPhones are affected by this memo. It is already a practice of Apple not to repair locked out devices from iCloud or passwords. They can only service you if you show proof like an invoice or receipt that you own the device. 

The same scenario, but it will be a complex, for used iPhone transactions. In this case we recommend getting the original invoice from the seller or transact from an authorized reseller of refurbished devices. Another measure is to check for cleared iCloud account attached to the Apple device before buying.

NextPit Apple iPad Air Pro
The iPad Air 2022 has Pro performance but is mini in price! / © NextPit

Of course, you can always service your iPhone outside the authorized Apple service centers mostly for hardware fixes. Although more expensive, getting a repair from first hand technicians of Apple gives added relief and assurance.

In your case, where do you usually send your device for checkup and repair? Is it from the authorized brand or third-party service centers? Do share your thoughts below.

Source: MacRumors

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing